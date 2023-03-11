Boris Johnson’s father joins the club

Stanley Johnson’s Autobiography Stanley, I presume? makes for entertaining reading, but the octogenarian’s resume on the back cover is noticeably light on detail, although jobs with the Rockefellers, World Bank, UN and EU are mentioned.

Few would suggest that a long dormant career is what tipped the scales for the flamboyant Mr Johnson, a 2017 alumnus of the i am a celebrity TV show. For more than a century, British prime ministers have been embroiled in a controversy over bestowing honors on family and close friends.

The news this week that his son, Boris, had included the family patriarch in his proposed list of honors after leaving Downing Street served to highlight Britain’s not-so-distinguished tradition of leaders bestowing titles on loved ones after having spent time at the pinnacle of power.

In recent years, few prime ministers have not raised their eyebrows at their candidates. But Mr Johnson’s nomination stands out for several reasons, one of which is that it is usually the spouse of a former leader who receives the title.

Mr Johnson succeeds Sir Denis Thatcher, who became a baronet in the last hereditary title awarded in the UK.

Norma Major, wife of John Major, was made a dame in 1999 under Tony Blair’s government.

The general election that caused a surprise landslide for young Mr Johnson resulted in an honors list that included a knighthood for Philip May, husband of his predecessor and bitter enemy Theresa May.

Sir Philip May, the husband of former Prime Minister Theresa May, is knighted in 2020 for political service by King Charles III, who was then Prince of Wales. Pennsylvania

Graham Smith, chief executive of campaign group Republic, said The National that the system is weakened by the intertwining of family and personal patronage with the recognition of distinguished service.

The honors system is dishonorable and corrupt. Boris Johnson’s nepotism only highlights a century-old problem, he said.

Honors should only be awarded to those who have made some kind of sacrifice or committed an act of extraordinary heroism. Distributing them to friends, family and political supporters is a clear abuse of power.

We need to scrap the whole system and start over, we need a system that is independent of government, ultimately accountable to parliament, but without the involvement of politicians in nominating or awarding honours.

Rachel, Mr Johnson’s eldest daughter, said her father would likely have received a Prime Minister’s appointment at some point because of his activism on environmental issues. He worked on these issues for the UN and was in the European Parliament in its early days more than four decades ago.

As Stanley, I presume? illustrious, there was a great element of chance in a varied life that was littered with controversy.

Boris Johnson was named after a Russian man in Mexico who gave Mr Johnson the tickets to fly back to New York with his pregnant wife. As devoted to his wife as he appeared at the time, he was charged with domestic violence against her as well as sexual harassment against two women.

A former member of the European Parliament, he voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum, with his son campaigning to leave, although he has since voiced his support for Brexit. Last year he was accused of hypocrisy after being granted French citizenship.

Opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer questioned what Mr Johnson had done to earn the knighthood. Mr Starmer was knighted for a previous career as a prosecutor.

Former Prime Minister John Major and his wife Norma attend the Order of the Garter service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in 2013. Getty

The idea of ​​Boris Johnson appointing his father a knighthood, you only have to say it to realize how ridiculous it is, he told LBC Radio.

That’s classic of a man like Johnson. I mean, I think the public will think that’s absolutely outrageous.

The question is such an irresistible topic of discussion in the UK that some of those who comment leave their own good fortune inherited from the conversation.

Harry Beaufort, 12th Duke of Beaufort, joined a Twitter thread last week demanding an explanation.

Surely there must be some explanation as to why someone is knighted? He asked.

BBC Washington correspondent Sarah Smith did the same when Sir Philip was knighted in 2020, only to admit his own mother was the wife of a party leader who had been brought up in the House of Commons. lords.

The glaring flaw in this argument is obviously my mother’s peerage. I’m going to shut up now – if no one tells him that I forgot my own mummy! — Sarah Smith (@BBCsarahsmith) August 1, 2020

Yet Mr Johnson’s honors list poses a political headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who must endorse his predecessor’s picks while trying to keep Mr Johnson’s loyalists by his side.

Mr Sunak’s spokesman said the report was speculative.

Long-standing rules protect the honors process and there are no plans to change that, he said.

David Cameron has waived granting one to his wife, Samantha, but she’s already listed in Debretts’ guide to nobility. Her father, Reginald Sheffield, was the 8th Baronet and owned a large estate in England.

Sam Power, a senior lecturer and political corruption expert at the University of Sussex, described the honors system as cronyism and nepotism at its best.

In the British system there is a lot to be gained from having a knight businessman in the family, he said. The week.

Even if one can make a pretty good case Stanley Johnson deserves a knighthood, it will be incredibly difficult to shake off the not unreasonable perception that he only gets one because of who his son is that he is. This is cronyism and nepotism at its best.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting has accused Mr Johnson of discrediting the honors system and discrediting the Prime Minister’s post.

If there’s one thing more incendiary in the UK than doling out titles, it’s the role of the House of Lords, which is the second house of parliament and also a place where people with political connections are frequently high.

To date, 1,517 life peers have been created under the Life Peerages Act 1958. During his tenure, Mr Blair created the most 374 lifetime peerages in total for his supporters. These bundled nominations have been called Tony’s pals by critics.

Perhaps the highest number of nominations took place in the 1990s, but this is followed by the 2010s.

These decades marked the departure of Labor in 1997 and the entry of the coalition in 2010, followed by the victory of the Conservatives in 2015.

