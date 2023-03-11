Chinese President for 3 periods, Jokowi says this to Xi Jinping





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) congratulated Chinese leader Xi Jinping on his reinstatement as number one in the country’s largest economy. This was conveyed by Jokowi via his Instagram account @jokowi who posted a photo of him and Xi shaking hands against the backdrop of each country’s flags. “Congratulations to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as President of the People’s Republic of China,” Jokowi wrote. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content “As strategic partners, let us continue to strengthen our cooperation for the prosperity of both countries and continue our contribution to regional peace and stability.” Xi officially resumed his duties as president for the third time on Friday (03/10/2023). He was officially elected to the National People’s Assembly (APN). This is the history of Chinese politics, where a person can serve up to a third term. AFP writes that this has made Xi China’s strongest leader in recent years. Nearly 3,000 Chinese lawmakers voted for him unanimously. Xi became president in an election where there were no other candidates. Not only that, Xi also received a unanimous vote for a third term as chairman of the country’s Central Military Commission. In 2018, China removed term limits for the president and vice president. Initially, a person could only be president and vice president for two terms. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Xi Jinping leads the Chinese Communist Party again, here is Jokowi’s message (Thea Fathanah Arbar/ayh)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230311120902-4-420828/presiden-china-3-periode-jokowi-ucapkan-ini-ke-xi-jinping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos