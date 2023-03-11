Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sets May 14 election date as he seeks to prolong rule

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday officially set the country’s legislative and presidential elections for May 14 a month ahead of schedule despite the devastating February 6 earthquake that killed some 50,000 people in Turkey and in Syria.

The elections could be the country’s biggest in decades. Erdogan is seeking to extend his two decades in power, and the vote will determine whether Turkey continues on the increasingly authoritarian path set by the strong politician.

Erdogan has ruled Turkey since 2003, first as prime minister and as president since 2014. The upcoming elections could present him with his toughest electoral challenges.

Turkey is grappling with a struggling economy, runaway inflation and the aftermath of the February 6 earthquake, which left hundreds of thousands of people in 11 Turkish provinces sheltering in tents or temporary accommodation.

Erdogan on Friday raised the death toll in his country from the earthquake to more than 47,000.

Many have criticized his government’s response to the quake and accuse him of failing to prepare the earthquake-prone country for impending disaster.

Experts pointed to lax enforcement of building codes as a key reason the earthquake was so deadly.

Earlier this week Turkey’s disparate opposition parties, including nationalists, Islamists and conservatives, ended a month of uncertainty that had frustrated supporters of the anti-Erdogan bloc and nominated a common candidate for stand against Erdogan.

The six opposition parties, which have pledged to reverse the erosion of rights and freedoms, have united behind Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old leader of the center-left secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP.

“May our decision to renew the elections be beneficial for our country, our nation, the Turkish Grand National Assembly and our political parties,” Erdogan said after putting his signature on a decision confirming the date of the elections, which was later published. in the Official Journal. .

The Supreme Electoral Council will now determine the electoral timetable. A second round of the presidential election would take place on May 28 if none of the candidates obtained more than 50% of the votes.

Presidential and parliamentary elections were due to be held on June 18, but the government moved them forward to avoid coinciding with the Hajj pilgrimage, a university entrance exam and the start of summer vacation.

Erdogan has indicated that he will base his election campaign on rebuilding earthquake-devastated provinces, trying to convince voters that only his government – which was behind a construction boom that helped spur economic growth – can rebuild lives.

We begin the election calendar even as we focus our full attention on healing the wounds caused by the earthquake, rebuilding and restoring our cities and ensuring that our people get housing as soon as possible, Erdogan said.

We must implement a program that will heal the wounds of unprecedented destruction at unprecedented speed, he said. The only way to overcome the direct and indirect effects of the earthquake and to normalize the situation in the region and in our country as soon as possible is through the implementation of decisions through strong political will.

The Turkish leader conceded shortcomings in his government’s response in the early stages of the quake, but said rescue efforts had been hampered by winter weather conditions and the destruction of infrastructure. He promised to rebuild tens of thousands of houses within the year.

The six-party opposition, known as the National Alliance, has pledged to restore parliamentary democracy in Turkey if they unseat Erdogan, abolishing the presidential system he introduced. Opponents say the system, which was narrowly approved in a referendum in 2017 and was installed after the 2018 election, amounts to one man with no checks and balances.

Besides Kilicdaroglus CHP, the opposition alliance is made up of the nationalist Good Party of Meral Akseners; Temel Karamollaoglu conservative Felicity Party; Democratic Party Gultekin Uysals; The Democracy and Progress Party led by Ali Babacan; and Future Party chaired by Ahmet Davutoglu.

Turkey’s second-largest opposition party, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, has signaled that it is ready to discuss with the opposition alliance extending its support for Kilicdaroglu.