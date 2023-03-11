Xi Jinping Gets 5 More Years As Chinese State President : NPR



. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s parliament on Friday granted leader Xi Jinping a third term as president, a result widely expected since he orchestrated the abolition of term limits with a constitutional amendment five years ago.

The presidency in China is largely ceremonial; most of Xi’s power derives from his position as head of the ruling Communist Party and commander-in-chief of the military. But his reappointment completes an accelerating global power grab and highlights Xi’s dominance over the Chinese political system.

Xi was unanimously re-elected by the nearly 3,000 delegates to the National People’s Congress, which holds its annual meeting in Beijing. After the announcement, Xi bowed to the delegates as they applauded.

Taking an oath with his right hand raised in a fist, Xi said he would be loyal to the constitution and the “motherland”, and would “work hard to build a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized modern socialist society. , harmonious and beautiful”. country.”

At a Communist Party convention in October, Xi landed a third term as party leader and surrounded himself with loyalists and allies, a victory that surprised many observers, who had expected that the other factions of the party are sufficiently influential to maintain some representation in the highest circles of the party.

The result was the culmination of a steady and sometimes ruthless consolidation of power that began after Hu Jintao handed over the party reins to Xi in 2012.

With the new terms, analysts say Xi’s rule is set to be matched only by those of Chairman Mao Zedong, who ruled for nearly three decades, and Deng Xiaoping, who guided China’s economic opening in as supreme leader for about 20 years until his death in 1997. .

However, so far Xi’s time in power has been checkered.

He has tightened the party’s grip on society, limited free speech, crushed Hong Kong’s democracy movement and waged an assimilation campaign against minorities in the Xinjiang region, which the top official says United Nations human rights law, could constitute crimes against humanity.

His ongoing campaign against corruption has garnered broad local support, while shaking up the country’s enormous bureaucracy. Xi took credit in 2020 for eradicating abject poverty in China, a long-standing party goal. He also implemented a radical modernization of the army.

Yet the challenges have multiplied. China’s economic growth has plummeted from 7.8% in 2013 to just 3% last year under the weight of crippling COVID controls favored by Xi. And friction with the West skyrocketed during his tenure, with many blaming his unapologetic, “Wolf Warrior” approach to foreign affairs.

“[Xi’s] the consolidation of power is more important than anyone predicted,” said Tony Saich, an expert on China politics at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

But, he says, this raises serious questions.

“Will anyone stand up to him if there are political mistakes? A problem for all authoritarian leaders. Most of his cronies are bureaucrats appointed on the basis of loyalty rather than political expertise Will they have the skills to face complex future challenges?” said Saich.

Analysts say it is possible that Xi will remain in power beyond his new five-year term, having named no obvious successor.

On Friday, Xi was also unanimously elected for a new term as chairman of the state’s Central Military Commission (CMC). He already leads the more powerful CMC party. And two of his lieutenants Han Zheng and Zhao Leji were appointed vice president and head of parliament.

In the coming days, more Xi loyalists are expected to be assigned to high-level government posts, strengthening his grip on the levers of power.

The most consequential appointment will probably be that of Li Qiang, who is expected to be appointed prime minister on Saturday. Li was elevated to second place in the party in the fall, despite his controversial handling of a months-long lockdown in Shanghai, where he was most recently party leader.