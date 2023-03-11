Narendra Modi voices ‘concern’ over attacks on Hindu temples in Australia during meeting with Anthony Albanese in India





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised concerns with Anthony Albanese over attacks on Hindu temples in Australia. At a press conference in New Delhi on Friday where the two prime ministers appeared side by side, Mr Modi condemned the vandalism of the temples and confirmed he had raised the issue with his Australian counterpart. Three Hindu temples in Melbourne have been targeted in recent months as supporters of a Sikh separatist movement reportedly scrawled racial messages. Mr Modi said he had asked Mr Albanese for assurances that the safety of the Indian community in Australia would be a priority. “It is unfortunate that we have received news of attacks on temples in Australia,” Mr Modi told reporters. “It is natural that this kind of news is very worrying and upsetting for everyone in India. “I have expressed these feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community will be a particular priority for him.” The press conference came after the two leaders wrapped up bilateral talks in what was Mr Albanese’s first trip to India since taking office last May. Mr Albanese said Australia and India had strengthened their defense and security agreements amid growing uncertainty in the Indo-Pacific, driven by fears over China’s actions in the region. . “I welcome significant and ambitious progress under the defense and security pillar of our relationship,” he said. “Prime Minister Modi and I discussed the increasingly uncertain global security environment and pledged to strengthen the defense and security partnership between Australia and India to address common challenges and work to an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.” The two countries have also signed the India-Australia Audiovisual Co-production Agreement, which is expected to see Bollywood productions in Australia. “This agreement will support skilled jobs, creative exchanges and the development of film projects of cultural significance in both countries,” Mr. Albanese said. Other agreements have been reached on economic, trade, investment, climate, energy, science, technology and people-to-people issues. With a “large Indian student community in Australia”, the Albanian government will streamline the student visa application process. A joint statement said Mr Albanese had told Mr Modi that his government would “facilitate the efficient and expeditious processing of student visa applications for Indian nationals who are offered admission by Australian and other universities. other vocational training institutes”. Officials from the two countries will also work to “operationalize the work and holiday agreement agreed between India and Australia under ECTA, including exploring opportunities in both directions”. Mr Albanese is now traveling to the United States where he will make an announcement alongside President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the nuclear submarines Australia will acquire under the trilateral AUKUS security partnership.

