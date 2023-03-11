MP accuses Fiona Bruce of ‘trivializing’ Stanley Johnson claims

Stanley Johnson, left, and Fiona Bruce during Thursday’s Question Time. (Getty Images/BBC)

A Labor MP has accused Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce of trivializing violence against women after she spoke about Stanley Johnson being a wife beater.

The discussion surrounded allegations, first reported in 2020, that Johnson broke his wife’s nose in the 1970s.

On Thursday question timeBruce stepped in to relay claims from friends of Johnson – who was allegedly knighted by his ex-Prime Minister son Boris – that it was a one-off incident.

Kate Osborne, the Labor MP for Jarrow, said it was shameful.

She said: DV [domestic violence] is rarely unique – no Charlotte Fawcett reality quote [Johnson Wahls maiden surname] he hit me several times.

A BBC spokesperson said in a statement to Yahoo News UK that Bruce was not expressing a personal opinion.

“It’s the job of the BBC presenters to make sure the context of these allegations… is given to the audience, and that’s what Fiona was doing last night.”

When discussing Johnson’s reported knighthood nomination, panelist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown said: He was a wife-beater, Stanley Johnson – recorded.

Bruce then said: Let me interject, I’m not disputing what they’re saying, but just so everyone knows what this is referring to, Stanley Johnson’s wife spoke to a reporter, Tom Bower, and she said that Stanley Johnson broke his nose and ended up in hospital as a result.

“Stanley Johnson hasn’t commented publicly on it. Friends of his have said it happened, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Boris Johnson, his sister Rachel Johnson and Charlotte Johnson Wahl pictured in 2014. (Getty Images)

Yes. But it happened, replied Alibhai-Brown.

In October 2020 it was first reported – via serials from a Boris Johnson Bower’s biography – that Johnson punched Charlotte Johnson Wahl and broke her nose, leaving her in need of hospital treatment.

He made me feel like I deserved it, Johnson Wahl, who died in 2021, said in the book.

Johnson, as Bruce said, has not commented on the incident. But friends told the Mail on Sunday, who serialized the book, that it was a one-off. They divorced in 1979.

The story continues

The BBC’s full statement on the line reads: “Domestic violence is abhorrent, and we would never suggest otherwise.

“Where serious allegations are made on air against individuals or organisations, it is the responsibility of BBC presenters to ensure that the context of those allegations – and any right of reply from the individual or organization – is given to the public, and that’s what Fiona was doing last night, she wasn’t expressing any personal opinion on this situation.

Watch: Boris Johnson’s honors list shows self-interest – Labor

This is not the only allegation against Stanley Johnson. In 2021, Conservative MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused him of touching them at Conservative Party conferences. Johnson said he had no recollection of either incident.

Meanwhile, appearing on Thursday’s Question Time, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said prime ministers should absolutely not give honors to family members.

Jenrick, who served in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before being sacked in 2021, said: In principle, is it wise for a Prime Minister to nominate a member of his own family for an honour? Absolutely not.

Learn more: Should Gary Lineker lose his job at the BBC? Have your say

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said earlier this week: The idea of ​​Boris Johnson appointing his father a knighthood – you only have to say it to realize how ridiculous it is.

It’s classic of a man like Johnson.”

The ex-Prime Minister’s sister, Rachel, defended the potential nomination, telling The News Agents podcast: If my brother hadn’t been Prime Minister, I think my dad might have been in line for some sort of full recognition.

He has done far more for the Conservative Party and the environment than the dozens of people who have been given gongs at this point.