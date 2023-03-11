Modi: Temple attacks in Australia disturbing: PM Modi in Albanese | India News







While highlighting how the Indian community made a significant contribution to Australia’s society and economy, Fashion said it was regrettable that attacks on temples have been regularly reported in recent weeks.

It is natural for such news to worry people in India and trouble our minds. I have shared these sentiments and our concerns with Prime Minister Albanese. And he assured me that the security of the Indian community is a particular priority for him, Modi said in his remarks during a joint press meeting with Albanese. Our teams will be in regular contact on this subject, and will cooperate as much as possible, he added.

India has repeatedly raised with Australian authorities the attacks on temples by pro-Khalistan elements who are also organizing, as in Canada, a referendum on Khalistan. Australia, however, assured India that the referendum had no legal upright. Prime Minister Modi steps up attacks on temples with Australian Prime Minister Albanese NEW DELHI: Amid spate of attacks on Hindu temples in Australia Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue strongly with his visiting counterpart Anthony Albanese saying such attacks were disturbing and had understandably caused anxiety in India. Albanese assured him that the safety of the Indian community was a particular priority for his government.While highlighting how the Indian community made a significant contribution to Australia’s society and economy, Fashion said it was regrettable that attacks on temples have been regularly reported in recent weeks.It is natural for such news to worry people in India and trouble our minds. I have shared these sentiments and our concerns with Prime Minister Albanese. And he assured me that the security of the Indian community is a particular priority for him, Modi said in his remarks during a joint press meeting with Albanese. Our teams will be in regular contact on this subject, and will cooperate as much as possible, he added.India has repeatedly raised with Australian authorities the attacks on temples by pro-Khalistan elements who are also organizing, as in Canada, a referendum on Khalistan. Australia, however, assured India that the referendum had no legal upright. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said later that there had been talks of unrest caused by pro-Khalistan groups in Australia, adding that Modi had expressed serious concern about incidents of vandalism and violence targeting the Indian community and temples in this country.

Kwatra said Albanese assured Modi that his government has a deep understanding and appreciation of India’s concerns and will take all necessary steps to ensure that peace and harmony prevail in society.

Our concerns and feelings have been shared very candidly with the Australian Prime Minister who in turn assured that he will look into the matter and take all appropriate steps to address and mitigate this challenge, Kwatra said. ‘I thank PM Modi for his very warm welcome. Australia and India are great friends’: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/india/temple-attacks-in-australia-worrying-pm-modi-to-albanese/articleshow/98551372.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos