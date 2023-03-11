During the Great Harvest in Ngawi, President Jokowi asks that the prices of rice and unhulled do not fall





PR of the MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE President Joko Widodo harvesting in Kartoharjo village, Ngawi Regency, East Java on Saturday (11/3/2023). President Joko Widodo has asked the National Food Agency to immediately announce the price of cereals and rice. NGAWI, KOMPAS Harvesting in various regions has the potential to reduce grain and rice prices at the farm level. Therefore, President Joko Widodo requested the National Food Agency to immediately announce the price fixing of cereals and rice so that farmers can obtain the ideal nominal in the future. The President said this after the main harvest in Kartoharjo, Ngawi, East Java, on Saturday (03/11/2023). This event is a series of rice harvesting events in the million hectare archipelago. The president was accompanied by Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo. Previously, on March 9, 2023, the main harvest took place in Kebumen, Central Java.

Some harvests here reach 10.5 tons per hectare and some 8 tons per hectare. Yesterday he (Kebumen) 5.5-6 tons per hectare. I think every region has different fertility, different management regarding irrigation and other things, the president said. Also read: Grain and rice prices and fertilizer supply come to the attention of the government However, in addition to productivity, the President recalled that the price of cereals and rice must continue to be the subject of significant attention. During harvest periods like today, pricing must be done immediately. The goal is to prevent prices from falling. This is what the National Food Agency will announce soon so that it will be known what the price of GKP (unhusked dry harvested rice) is, the president said. Jokowi requested that in future the price of paddy rice and rice should not be lower than the costs paid by farmers. Price equilibrium must be maintained so that all parties benefit, including traders and consumers. In the future, the president calls on all farmers to speed up sowing. After harvest, farmers must immediately cultivate their fields again. Farmers have to take advantage of the rain that still falls as a source of crop irrigation. After harvesting, do not give yourself a break, immediately process the soil again, replant. Because the water is still there, said the president. Also Read: Losses Hit Farmers Ahead of Main Harvest PR of the MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE President Joko Widodo during the main harvest in Kartoharjo village, Ngawi Regency, East Java, Saturday (3/11/2023). Syahrul Yasin Limpo said the February 2023 main crop was recorded at 1.20 million hectares. The estimated production reaches 6.39 million tons of dry milled grains (GKG) or the equivalent of 3.68 million tons of rice. In addition, the main crop in March is expected to be 1.70 million hectares with a production of 9.14 million tonnes of GKG. This production is equivalent to 5.26 million tons of rice. While in April it reached an area of ​​1.15 million ha with a production of 6.09 million tonnes of GKG, the equivalent of 3.51 million tonnes of rice. We hope we will maximize our harvest this time as we will face a long drought, Yasin Limpo said. He stressed that his party is ready to carry out the president’s order regarding the acceleration of rice planting. Out of a total of 7.4 million hectares of rice fields, the objective is to accelerate planting from 1 to 10 million hectares. Don’t give it too much downtime because the water is still there. We, together with the Governor and the Regent, will take this step simultaneously, Syahrul said. PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT – LAILY RACHEV President Joko Widodo during rice harvest observation and dialogue with farmers in Lajer village, Ambal district, Kebumen regency, Central Java province, Thursday (03/09/2023). Ngawi is an interesting example. According to Yasin Limpo, rice production in Ngawi regency is much higher than in other regions, reaching 8 tons per hectare. Even though the land in Ngawi is not an irrigated rice field. One key, creative farmers use water pumps to meet field irrigation needs. This has allowed Ngawi to continue to have a high contribution to harvested area in East Java. The harvested area in March 2023 in Ngawi was recorded at 32,676 hectares out of the harvested area in East Java of 375,403 hectares. We will also increase the number of harvesting aids, such as dryers, rice threshers and harvesting machines, Yasin Limpo said. Also read: Farmer Grain Prices Rise Again Flour Mill Cannot Supply Bulog

