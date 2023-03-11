Erdogan sounds the start of a dark electoral campaign



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signed a decree setting the next elections for May 14

ANKARA — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday banned music from his campaign stops and vowed to heal the wounds of the earthquake-stricken nation as he officially sets the next election for May 14.

Erdogan signed an executive order on national television that kicks off the campaign for what is widely seen as Turkey’s most important vote in its post-Ottoman history.

He’s also set to become the toughest of the 69-year-old leader’s two-decade rule.

Voters will face a stark choice between keeping Erdogan’s Islamic-origin party in power until 2028 or returning the reins to the main secular party of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Erdogan said he would run under the slogan: “Now for Turkey”.

But he set a somber tone for the campaign season by banning music and asking his party’s candidates to contribute to the earthquake recovery emergency service.

“Our program during the election (campaign) will focus on efforts to heal the wounds of earthquake victims and to compensate for economic and social damage,” he said.

– Losing in the polls? –

Erdogan is a tireless activist and gifted speaker who seems to come to life on stage.

But he will have to dig deep to secure a victory in an election that some of his own allies had suggested he should push back for a year.

Turkey was already in the grip of the worst economic crisis in Erdogan’s time in power when it was hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed tens of thousands and left millions homeless. shelter last month.

The United Nations estimates the cost of the damage alone at more than $100 billion.

His political opponents have formed the type of broad coalition that Erdogan has relied on to win more than a dozen elections during his career.

The six parties united behind secular opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu include hardline nationalists and an Islamic party as well as more moderate voices who want to push Turkey back down a more predictable path.

Public opinion polls are notoriously unreliable in Turkey and some show that Erdogan still retains a lead.

But others show him trailing his much less flamboyant opponent by more than 10 percentage points.

– “Turkey needs it” –

Analysts are now watching the moves of a pro-Kurdish left-wing party that was kicked out of the anti-Erdogan alliance due to the more nationalist views of some of the other opposition leaders.

The party is expected to hold talks with Kilicdaroglu in the coming days.

He won nearly 12% of the vote in the last general election and is now seen as the kingmaker in the race.

Erdogan enjoyed the support of Kurdish voters early in his career.

But the party helped an anti-Erdogan coalition to power in landmark 2019 municipal elections that saw the opposition take power in Istanbul and Ankara for the first time since the 1990s.

Kilicdaroglu kicked off his campaign by flying to Kahramanmaras – a southeastern town closest to the epicenter of last month’s first massive quake.

“Turkey needs it. It needs elections,” the 74-year-old said. “He needs change.”