Rishi Sunak delivers thinly veiled swipe at Boris Johnson after he nominates Stanley for a knighthood

Rishi Sunak delivered a thinly veiled swipe at Boris Johnson on Friday following reports he had knighted his father.

When asked if the honors should go to family members and if he would ever name a relative, the Prime Minister joked that the best his own dad gets is a card on Father’s Day .

Mr Johnson’s office has not denied reports that he has knighted Stanley Johnson.

Speaking to reporters on a Eurostar train en route to the Anglo-French summit in Paris, Mr Sunak said: “A big hit for me is remembering to give my dad a card on the day of the feast. fathers, so that’s probably about my limit… if I make a card, I’m fine.’

He added: “There are always comments and speculation about honors rolls ahead of time.

“I’m not going to comment on speculation. I don’t see these things until I see them, so it’s hard for me to say more.

When asked if he was fine with nominating parents for the honors in principle, he added: ‘My dad is going to get a card on Father’s Day and that’s about it. .”

It came after Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said prime ministers should ‘absolutely not’ honor family members.

He told the BBC’s Question Time: ‘In principle, is it wise for a prime minister to nominate a member of his own family for an honour? Absolutely not.

Mr Johnson Snr would join his other son Jo, a former Tory minister now in the House of Lords, to be honored by the former Prime Minister.

Robert Jenrick told a Question Time audience that it was ‘unwise’ for politicians to nominate their own family members for honors

Although he faced some criticism, some Tory MPs appeared to show support. But the Labor Party criticized the decision, accusing the ex-Prime Minister of “cronyism”.

In 2021 Mr Johnson Snr was accused of improperly touching Tory MP Caroline Nokes and political journalist Ailbhe Rea.

Ms Nokes, 50, said he hit her ‘on the back as hard as he could’ and said ‘you have a nice seat’ at the 2003 Conservative Party conference.

Ms Rea claimed he ‘groped’ me at the 2019 Conservative conference when she was 24. At the time Mr Johnson told Sky News: ‘I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes – but there you go.

It means Mr Sunak could come under pressure from his own MPs to block Mr Johnson Snr’s knighthood.