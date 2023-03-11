Politics
Xi wins third term as China’s president despite challenges
Xi Jinping won an unprecedented third term as China’s president in a highly choreographed parliamentary ceremony that demonstrated the control he wields over the Chinese Communist Party and the country.
Xi, 69, was unanimously elected Friday by 2,952 members of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. There were no other candidates. Next, Xi shook hands with his ally and prime minister-in-waiting Li Qiang, who is set to become China’s number two and will oversee the economy.
During the swearing-in ceremony which was broadcast live on state television, Xi raised his right fist with his left hand to a copy of the constitution and vowed to build “a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and beautiful which is modern and solid.”
Xi raised his right fist with his left hand over a copy of the constitution and vowed to build “a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and beautiful, modern and strong socialist country.”
Xi set the stage for a groundbreaking third term when he scrapped presidential term limits in 2018, although terms for other major party leaders remained limited to two.
Xi’s appointment on Friday as head of state and military chief, though largely ceremonial, cemented his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
Install loyalists
In recent years, he has further strengthened his position by installing loyalists in leadership positions. This continued on Friday when parliament elected its allies Zhao Leji, 66, as parliament speaker and Han Zheng, 68, as vice president. Both men belonged to Xi’s former team of party leaders in the Politburo Standing Committee.
Other Xi-approved officials are expected to be elected or appointed to government posts in the coming days, including deputy prime ministers, a central bank governor and numerous other ministers and department heads.
“This is an era of ‘winner takes all’ politics, and Xi is the biggest winner of all. While he won a majority in the last politburo, Xi and his loyalists now have a virtual monopoly on the new direction,” said Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University.
But he also warned: “Xi probably appreciates both his now unrivaled political stature and feels alone in having to carry the burden and the blame alone. Xi’s centralization of power is reminiscent of the timeless quote from Spiderman: “With great power comes great responsibility.
China’s challenges
Xi faces a plethora of domestic, diplomatic and economic challenges as China emerges from economic stagnation after three years of a strict zero-Covid policy and widespread discontent that culminated in mass protests at the end of the last year. China’s GDP grew just 3% last year, one of the lowest in decades. In January, China reported that its population had fallen for the first time in 60 years and authorities urged local governments to try to boost births.
Beijing’s relations with the United States have also reached a low point, after the United States imposed restrictions on exports of certain high-tech products to China and shot down a Chinese balloon at high altitude which flew over the North America last month. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned China of dire consequences if it intervenes in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict by supplying arms to Russia.
This week, harsh words from Chinese leaders toward the United States indicated that the relationship remains difficult. Xi accused the United States of pursuing a foreign policy that he said is “the complete containment, encirclement and suppression of China” for bringing “unprecedented grave challenges to our country’s development.”
The White House brushed off Beijing’s impassioned rhetoric, saying Washington was not looking for conflict.
“We are looking for strategic competition with China. We are not looking for conflict,” National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby told reporters. “We aim to be competitive, and we aim to win this competition with China, but we absolutely want to keep it at this level.”
According to analyst Wen-Ti Sung, China is caught between its allies of the past and those with whom it will have to improve its relations to become a greater power.
“Xi’s New China Must Bridge Its Past and Future: With the US-China rivalry escalating and the Ukraine war escalating, China can’t really develop strong relationships with potential new friends like Europe, Japan and South Korea without leaving behind old partners like Russia and North Korea,” Sung said.
“And China is struggling to let go of the security blanket of its former partners. It will be interesting to watch if and how China makes this strategic choice during Xi’s third term.”
By far the biggest change analysts expect in the parliamentary session, which ends on Monday, would be the tightening of Communist Party control in a sweeping overhaul of state and Communist Party entities.
A statement issued after a three-day meeting of the party’s central committee last week stressed the importance of institutional reform to “strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the party”, according to the official news agency. Xinhua.
The NPC on Friday adopted institutional reforms of the government, including those of the science and technology ministry and the formation of a financial regulator and a national data office. Changes in the party’s role are expected to be unveiled after the session.
Analysts say Xi’s tightening of party and state control over the private sector and confrontation with the West does not bode well for his economic recovery.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/china-s-xi-jinping-elected-to-third-term-as-president/6998984.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi wins third term as China’s president despite challenges
- Climate crisis: New carbon capture method revealed by scientists – BBC News
- Do not postpone your colonoscopy.McLaren Healthcare News
- The tragedy of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria brings home the Lincoln man
- Uganda is off to a strong start at the East and Central African Table Tennis Championships
- The best morning skincare routine for men, according to experts
- See the devastation left after the massive Russian missile attack in Ukraine
- Studies Show Potential Benefits of Tenofovir Against COVID-19, But Questions Remain
- Rishi Sunak delivers thinly veiled swipe at Boris Johnson after he nominates Stanley for a knighthood
- Men’s hockey drops game one of ECAC quarterfinals at Harvard
- Match of the Day commentators refuse to take part in the show in solidarity with Gary Lineker
- Britney Spears posted 5 Instagram posts of herself wearing the same red dress from slightly different angles