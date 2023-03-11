Xi wins third term as China’s president despite challenges

Xi Jinping won an unprecedented third term as China’s president in a highly choreographed parliamentary ceremony that demonstrated the control he wields over the Chinese Communist Party and the country.

Xi, 69, was unanimously elected Friday by 2,952 members of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. There were no other candidates. Next, Xi shook hands with his ally and prime minister-in-waiting Li Qiang, who is set to become China’s number two and will oversee the economy.

During the swearing-in ceremony which was broadcast live on state television, Xi raised his right fist with his left hand to a copy of the constitution and vowed to build “a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and beautiful which is modern and solid.”

Xi set the stage for a groundbreaking third term when he scrapped presidential term limits in 2018, although terms for other major party leaders remained limited to two.

Xi’s appointment on Friday as head of state and military chief, though largely ceremonial, cemented his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

Install loyalists

In recent years, he has further strengthened his position by installing loyalists in leadership positions. This continued on Friday when parliament elected its allies Zhao Leji, 66, as parliament speaker and Han Zheng, 68, as vice president. Both men belonged to Xi’s former team of party leaders in the Politburo Standing Committee.

Other Xi-approved officials are expected to be elected or appointed to government posts in the coming days, including deputy prime ministers, a central bank governor and numerous other ministers and department heads.

“This is an era of ‘winner takes all’ politics, and Xi is the biggest winner of all. While he won a majority in the last politburo, Xi and his loyalists now have a virtual monopoly on the new direction,” said Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University.

But he also warned: “Xi probably appreciates both his now unrivaled political stature and feels alone in having to carry the burden and the blame alone. Xi’s centralization of power is reminiscent of the timeless quote from Spiderman: “With great power comes great responsibility.

China’s challenges

Xi faces a plethora of domestic, diplomatic and economic challenges as China emerges from economic stagnation after three years of a strict zero-Covid policy and widespread discontent that culminated in mass protests at the end of the last year. China’s GDP grew just 3% last year, one of the lowest in decades. In January, China reported that its population had fallen for the first time in 60 years and authorities urged local governments to try to boost births.

Beijing’s relations with the United States have also reached a low point, after the United States imposed restrictions on exports of certain high-tech products to China and shot down a Chinese balloon at high altitude which flew over the North America last month. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned China of dire consequences if it intervenes in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict by supplying arms to Russia.

This week, harsh words from Chinese leaders toward the United States indicated that the relationship remains difficult. Xi accused the United States of pursuing a foreign policy that he said is “the complete containment, encirclement and suppression of China” for bringing “unprecedented grave challenges to our country’s development.”

The White House brushed off Beijing’s impassioned rhetoric, saying Washington was not looking for conflict.

“We are looking for strategic competition with China. We are not looking for conflict,” National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby told reporters. “We aim to be competitive, and we aim to win this competition with China, but we absolutely want to keep it at this level.”

According to analyst Wen-Ti Sung, China is caught between its allies of the past and those with whom it will have to improve its relations to become a greater power.

“Xi’s New China Must Bridge Its Past and Future: With the US-China rivalry escalating and the Ukraine war escalating, China can’t really develop strong relationships with potential new friends like Europe, Japan and South Korea without leaving behind old partners like Russia and North Korea,” Sung said.

“And China is struggling to let go of the security blanket of its former partners. It will be interesting to watch if and how China makes this strategic choice during Xi’s third term.”

By far the biggest change analysts expect in the parliamentary session, which ends on Monday, would be the tightening of Communist Party control in a sweeping overhaul of state and Communist Party entities.

A statement issued after a three-day meeting of the party’s central committee last week stressed the importance of institutional reform to “strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the party”, according to the official news agency. Xinhua.

The NPC on Friday adopted institutional reforms of the government, including those of the science and technology ministry and the formation of a financial regulator and a national data office. Changes in the party’s role are expected to be unveiled after the session.

Analysts say Xi’s tightening of party and state control over the private sector and confrontation with the West does not bode well for his economic recovery.