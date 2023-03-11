Simon Case has warned Boris Johnson of the dire consequences of the lockdown





The nationwide lockdown was put into effect on November 5 and lasted for a month, before England introduced a strict new tier system and then a third lockdown after Christmas. All restrictions were finally lifted only in July 2021, when the mass vaccination program was well underway. Mr Cases’ message was posted in a WhatsApp group which included Matt Hancock, then Health Secretary; Prof Sir Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer; Sir Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Adviser; and Dominic Cummings, chief adviser to Mr Johnson. Six months later, in May 2021, the NHS launched a rapid official review of rising deaths in children’s mental health units, specifically treating young people with severe and/or complex mental health conditions. Lockdown files reveal how a senior official messaged Mr Hancock advising him of the rapid review of the sad deaths of children in Level 4 Mental Health Units. Children being treated in the health units mental health level 4 have the most serious mental health problems. In the message, the official said: The number of deaths in 2021/22 is already 4, while the total annual figure for 2020/21 was 6. With the fiscal year starting in April, the message implies that it there have been four deaths in less than two months after the pandemic. In another WhatsApp sent three days later on May 17, 2021, Nadine Dorries, Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, told Mr Hancock: We had a lot more CYPs [children and young persons] in T4 than before the pandemic. She said the pressure on pediatric beds was enormous due to referrals made by mental health practitioners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/03/10/simon-case-matt-hancock-national-lockdowns-terrible-impact-society/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos