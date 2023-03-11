Politics
Erdogan calls for snap elections in Turkey for May DW 03/10/2023
Turkey will hold snap presidential and legislative elections on May 14, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially announced on Friday, three months after devastating earthquakes that killed more than 47,000 people.
“May this decision benefit our country and our people,” Erdogan said in a televised address from the presidential palace in Ankara.
The country was due to go to the polls on June 18, but Erdogan cited the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage, school holidays and university entrance exams that coincide in mid-June among the main reasons for bringing the vote forward one month.
There had also been speculation that the vote should be postponed as earthquakes on February 6 left millions homeless in southern Turkey.
Erdogan’s biggest test
The upcoming election is widely seen as the most important vote in Turkey’s post-Ottoman history, giving voters a stark choice between keeping Erdogan’s Islamic-origin party in power until 2028 or surrendering. reins to an alliance led by the country’s main secular party.
Erdogan has been a popular leader since he was first elected prime minister in 2003 and president in 2014, but he has come under heavy criticism for his increasingly autocratic leadership.
Its crackdown on dissent intensified following a failed coup in July 2016, resulting in the dismissal of around 150,000 civil servants and the arrest of more than 50,000 people.
Turkey’s economy has been in crisis for two years, partly due to Erdogan’s interference in monetary policy, which pushed inflation to a 24-year high of over 85% in October.
In recent days, the Turkish lira has fallen to a record low of nearly 19 to the US dollar as the aftermath of last month’s powerful earthquakes wreaked economic havoc.
Delayed earthquake response could haunt Erdogan
Erdogan’s government has also been censured for its earthquake response and lack of preparedness in a country that sits on multiple seismic fault lines.
Experts say lax enforcement of building codes is a key reason the disaster was so deadly.
Erdogan acknowledged shortcomings in the early stages of the earthquake response, but said rescue efforts had been hampered by winter weather and destruction.
He promised to rebuild tens of thousands of houses within the year.
The president said he would ban music at campaign events as a mark of respect. He ordered candidates from his AK party to contribute to the emergency fund for earthquake recovery works.
“Our program during the election [campaign] will focus on efforts to heal the wounds of earthquake victims and compensate for economic and social damage,” he said.
Few details were initially available on how voting would take place in the quake-hit southeast region. But the government has said people will be able to vote wherever they live when the election comes.
Six parties nominate a single presidential opponent
On Monday, the main six-party opposition alliance nominated Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), as its candidate to challenge Erodgan for the presidency.
The bloc has pledged to reverse many of Erdogan’s policies on the economy, civil rights and foreign affairs.
They also vowed to abolish the presidential system which they say has amounted to “one-man rule” since it was introduced in 2018.
The alliance is made up of a disparate array of parties, including nationalists, Islamists and conservatives.
A pro-Kurdish party has so far been excluded from the bloc due to the more nationalist views of some of the other opposition leaders.
Polls suggest presidential and parliamentary votes will be tight, with the opposition bloc slightly ahead of the ruling alliance.
The election date will become official when the country’s top electoral authority, YSK, approves Erdogan’s decision, which is expected after the publication of a presidential decree in the Official Gazette on Saturday.
If no presidential candidate obtains more than 50% of the vote, a second round will be held on May 28.
mm/fb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

