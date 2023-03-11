Politics
Fiona Bruce calls Stanley Johnson’s domestic abuse ‘one-off’ on Question Time
Fiona Bruce has sparked a backlash after calling Stanley Johnson domestic abuse, in which he once broke his wife’s nose and left her hospitalized.
Boris Johnson’s father reportedly broke his mother Charlotte’s nose in a biography, The Gambler.
In it, it is alleged that the PM’s parents had a violent and unhappy relationship before they divorced in 1979.
Charlotte would have said of Stanley: He broke my nose. He made me feel like I deserved it.
At the time of the books’ release, Stanley reportedly deeply regretted the alleged incident, declined to comment when approached, and said he had not read the book.
Referring to the BBC Question Time incident, journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown points out: I don’t blame Boris Johnson or Stanley Johnson, he was a wife beater Stanley Johnson, recorded.
Fiona chimes in to say: I’m not disputing what you’re saying, but just so everyone knows what it’s referring to.
Stanley Johnson’s wife spoke to reporter Tom Bower, and she said Stanley Johnson broke his nose and ended up in hospital as a result, Stanley Johnson hasn’t commented publicly that.
Friends of his said it happened, it was unique.
Yasmin continues: Yes but it happened. Anyway, what I think, it’s not Stanley Johnson or Boris Johnson that bothers me.
They are what they are and they do what they do. They think this kingdom is their stronghold.
But it’s the system, we have to look at the system where these appointments happen. Why should any prime minister, good or bad, be allowed to do this?
Can’t we have a better, fairer system so his father can have it too?
The clip sparked outrage on social media, with one person writing: During International Women’s Day week, Fiona Bruce says Stanley Johnson broke his wife’s nose, but it was only once amazing!!!
Another wrote: Single domestic violence is still domestic violence. It should never be reduced to anything less just because it was ONCE! Once is enough!!!!!!
Someone else wrote: I complain to the BBC about how Fiona Bruce downplayed a serious assault by a man on a woman.
I’m not one to complain about an apology from the BBC, but one is definitely needed here. Fiona Bruce downplays domestic violence and in the process distorts personal narratives. It’s shameful for anyone to do that, especially for a woman. Apologies needed, another viewer commented.
The panel participated in a discussion on the reports that Boris made his father a knight as part of his resignation honors list.
Former MEP Stanley is said to be one of 100 people proposed by the former Prime Minister for control of the Cabinet Office.
Any honor for the 82-year-old would likely lead to questions over Boris’ use of the system to reward family members, which comes after the former Tory leader was charged with cronyism in 2020 afternominating his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage. He is now Lord Johnson of Marylebone.
In 2021, two women accused Stanley of touching Conservative party conferences.
Senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes claimed he forcefully punched her in the back and made a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003.
Political correspondent Ailbhe Rea said he groped her during the 2019 Conservative conference.
Stanley said after that he had no recollection of either incident.
Question Time airs Thursdays at 10.40pm on BBC One.
Domestic Violence Helpline
If you are in immediate danger, call 999. If you cannot speak, dial 55 and the operator will answer you.
For emotional support, you can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247. Alternatively, for practical and emotional support, please contactWomens AidChat live10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
You can also reach the National Center for Domestic Violence on 0800 270 9070 or text the NCDV on 60777.
For free, confidential advice and support for abused women in London, you can call Solace on 0808 802 5565 or email [email protected]
Male victims of domestic violence can call 01823 334244 to speak to Humanityan initiative available to male survivors of domestic violence and abuse across the UK as well as their friends, family, neighbours, co-workers and employers.
Alternatively, the Men’s Advice Line can be contacted on 0808 8010327 or email [email protected]
You have a story?
If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. .
MORE: Fiona Bruce confirms that Queen Consort was really puzzled during Antiques Roadshow’s funny appearance
MORE: Fiona Allen Teases Smack the Pony Reboot 20 Years After Original Series Abandoned
|
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2023/03/10/fiona-bruce-calls-stanley-johnsons-domestic-abuse-one-off-on-question-time-18421206/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fiona Bruce calls Stanley Johnson’s domestic abuse ‘one-off’ on Question Time
- Hannah Waddingham Lands Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two Role | Entertainment
- No. 21 Maryland returns home for the final home meeting of 2023
- ChatGPT and Chinese fashion companies – a new field of competition – WWD
- Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy destabilizes stock markets
- Mikaela Shiffrin sets skiing World Cup record with 87th win
- The hot sauce challenge leaves the actor begging for milk and blood. See the moment
- The Hollywood maestro goes for more Oscars history
- Mom Who Hit The Gym Because Of Thyroid Disease Is Now A National Bodybuilding Champion | More sports news
- How to tie your shoes and make any pair of slip-on shoes in your closet
- ESSENCE 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Red Carpet Highlights
- Erdogan calls for snap elections in Turkey for May DW 03/10/2023