Fiona Bruce calls Stanley Johnson’s domestic abuse ‘one-off’ on Question Time

Fiona Bruce has sparked a backlash after calling Stanley Johnson domestic abuse, in which he once broke his wife’s nose and left her hospitalized.

Boris Johnson’s father reportedly broke his mother Charlotte’s nose in a biography, The Gambler.

In it, it is alleged that the PM’s parents had a violent and unhappy relationship before they divorced in 1979.

Charlotte would have said of Stanley: He broke my nose. He made me feel like I deserved it.

At the time of the books’ release, Stanley reportedly deeply regretted the alleged incident, declined to comment when approached, and said he had not read the book.

Referring to the BBC Question Time incident, journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown points out: I don’t blame Boris Johnson or Stanley Johnson, he was a wife beater Stanley Johnson, recorded.

Fiona has been criticized for her comments (Picture: BBC)



Boris Johnson’s father allegedly broke his wife’s nose (Photo: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock)

Fiona chimes in to say: I’m not disputing what you’re saying, but just so everyone knows what it’s referring to.

Stanley Johnson’s wife spoke to reporter Tom Bower, and she said Stanley Johnson broke his nose and ended up in hospital as a result, Stanley Johnson hasn’t commented publicly that.

Friends of his said it happened, it was unique.

Yasmin continues: Yes but it happened. Anyway, what I think, it’s not Stanley Johnson or Boris Johnson that bothers me.



Charlotte is quoted in the book recalling an incident (Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images)

They are what they are and they do what they do. They think this kingdom is their stronghold.

But it’s the system, we have to look at the system where these appointments happen. Why should any prime minister, good or bad, be allowed to do this?

Can’t we have a better, fairer system so his father can have it too?

The clip sparked outrage on social media, with one person writing: During International Women’s Day week, Fiona Bruce says Stanley Johnson broke his wife’s nose, but it was only once amazing!!!



Yasmin questioned the system allowing Boris to nominate his father for a knighthood (Picture: BBC)

Another wrote: Single domestic violence is still domestic violence. It should never be reduced to anything less just because it was ONCE! Once is enough!!!!!!

Someone else wrote: I complain to the BBC about how Fiona Bruce downplayed a serious assault by a man on a woman.

I’m not one to complain about an apology from the BBC, but one is definitely needed here. Fiona Bruce downplays domestic violence and in the process distorts personal narratives. It’s shameful for anyone to do that, especially for a woman. Apologies needed, another viewer commented.

The panel participated in a discussion on the reports that Boris made his father a knight as part of his resignation honors list.

Boris is said to have nominated his father for a knighthood (Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Former MEP Stanley is said to be one of 100 people proposed by the former Prime Minister for control of the Cabinet Office.

Any honor for the 82-year-old would likely lead to questions over Boris’ use of the system to reward family members, which comes after the former Tory leader was charged with cronyism in 2020 afternominating his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage. He is now Lord Johnson of Marylebone.

In 2021, two women accused Stanley of touching Conservative party conferences.

Senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes claimed he forcefully punched her in the back and made a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003.

Political correspondent Ailbhe Rea said he groped her during the 2019 Conservative conference.

Stanley said after that he had no recollection of either incident.

Question Time airs Thursdays at 10.40pm on BBC One.



