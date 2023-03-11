Politics
Li Qiang: Xi Jinping’s right-hand man behind sweeping Covid lockdown elected new Chinese PM
Li Qiang officially became China’s next prime minister in a role that traditionally involved wielding broad authority over the economic policy of the world’s second-largest economy.
Mr Li was officially elected as China’s second most powerful man on Saturday, after President Xi Jinping previously nominated the 63-year-old for the post.
The National People’s Congress obtained 2,936 votes in favor of Mr. Li and three against him. There were eight abstentions.
The new prime minister previously served as Shanghai’s Communist Party leader and recently gained notoriety for implementing a deadly two-month Covid lockdown in Shanghai last year. Mr Li also pushed for a sudden and chaotic end to the country’s zero Covid policy after unprecedented protests.
His appointment comes at an annual political event in which Mr Xi secured an unprecedented third presidential term on Friday, cementing his unchallenged grip on power and opening up the possibility that he could stay in power for life.
Mr. Li replaces Li Keqiang, who served as Chinese premier for 10 years. Li Keqiang, a former Communist Party official, launched what appeared to be a veiled attack on Mr. Xi in a farewell message to his staff: While people are working, the sky is watching. The sky has eyes.
Li Qiang is tasked with reviving the world’s second-largest economy, which has yet to emerge from the effects of three years of sweeping Covid restrictions.
Traditionally, the office of prime minister has had a significant influence on economic policy. The power of the role, however, has eroded under Mr. Xi’s leadership over the past decade, as the president has mostly consolidated control in his own hands.
Some analysts think Mr. Li could play a bigger, if not more influential, role than his predecessor. But it won’t be an easy task as it is expected to tackle an economic slowdown, with the government planning to expand the economy by around 5% this year, the lowest target in more than three decades.
China is facing a historic decline in its key property market, consumer spending is languishing and unemployment remains high among its young people amid waning investor confidence.
After studying agricultural mechanization at a college in Ningbo City, Mr. Li began his career as a worker at an irrigation pumping station. He rose to power in the Chinese government after rising through the ranks of the provincial bureaucracy.
The new prime minister served Mr. Xi as chief of staff between 2004 and 2007, when the Chinese leader was provincial party secretary of eastern China’s Zhejiang province. After Mr. Xi became president in 2013, Mr. Li became governor of his native Zhejiang in 2012, then head of the Communist Party of Jiangsu province, before becoming party secretary of Shanghai in 2017.
His pro-corporate credentials include suing Tesla founder Elon Musk to build his first factory outside the United States in Shanghai. The two signed a deal in 2018, and Tesla paved the way six months later as China’s first all-foreign automaker. He is also credited with creating a Nasdaq-style stock market in Shanghai.
His appointment is seen as a significant development by leadership watchers as Mr Xi is installing a slate of loyalists in top positions amid the biggest government shakeup in decades that is expected to further consolidate his power.
On Saturday, the election process, in which ballots were cast at a meeting of the rubber stamp parliament, was shrouded entirely in secrecy, with no journalists allowed in the room.
Lawmakers stood to applaud as Mr. Xi cast his vote. After the vote, Li took an oath, vowing to uphold the Chinese constitution and work hard to build a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and modern socialist country.
People who have interacted with Mr. Lisay, he is practical, an efficient bureaucratic operator and supportive of the private sector.
Meanwhile, Zhao Leji, who was named number 3 in the party hierarchy in October, was named head of the National People’s Congress, China’s legislative body, on Friday.
Han Zheng, the former vice premier, was named the country’s vice president despite retiring from the Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee last October.
The rest of the leadership team, including senior finance ministry and central bank positions, will be announced on Sunday.
