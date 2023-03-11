President Joko Widodo to inaugurate sacred area facilities at Besakih Temple



KARANGASEM, MEDIAPELANGI.com – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir. Joko Widodo is pleased to inaugurate the installation of Pura Agung Besakih Sacred Area in Karangasem Regency on Monday (Soma Pon, Matal) March 13, 2023. During the inauguration ceremony, President Joko Widodo was expected to sign an inscription in front of the Bentar Margi Agung temple building, followed by a direct inspection of the facilities in the sacred area of ​​the Besakih temple. Meanwhile, the release event took place on the full moon of Kasanga, Monday (Soma Umanis, Medangkungan) March 6, 2023. Bali Governor Wayan Koster with Bali Police Chief Inspector General. Pol. Putu Jayan Danu Putra and Regional Secretary of Bali Province Dewa Made Indra checked on Saturday (Saniscara Umanis, Medangkungan) March 11, 2023 the preparations for the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo in Pura Agung Besakih. Governor Koster prepared a festive reception for the arrival of Mr. President from I Gusti Ngurah Rai airport to the sacred area of ​​Pura Agung Besakih. Thousands of people from Karangasem welcomed the President’s arrival in Besakih, also the people of Klungkung and Karangasem would welcome along the road crossed by the President’s entourage. Astungkara, thanks to the blessing of Ida Bhatara Lingsir at Pura Agung Besakih and the blessings of nature across Bali, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo is pleased to inaugurate the facility of the area sacred Pura Agung Besakih, this prayer of Murdaning Jagat Bali of Sembiran village, Buleleng while inviting all Balinese to pray for the historic event of the inauguration of the Order’s civilization of the sacred area of ​​Pura Agung Besakih in this new era of Bali to unfold smoothly and successfully. The completion of the Pura Agung Besakih sacred area facility is a priority program of Bali Governor Wayan Koster which is carried out with focus, sincerity and righteousness as the implementation of the vision of Nangun Sat Kerthi Loka Bali through the planned universal development model. towards a new era of Bali. The total budget for the construction of facilities at Pura Agung Besakih Sacred Area till 2023 is Rs 911 billion, coming from the Ministry of PUPR’s APBN of Rs 428 billion and the planned universal budget of the province from Bali of 483 billion rupees. The facilities building of the Pura Agung Besakih sacred area responds to one of the pillars of civilization marking the new era of Bali.[*]

