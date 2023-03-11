New York investigation into Trump’s involvement in silence affair, explained





NEW YORK (AP) In the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to buy the silence of a porn actress who said she had sex with the Republican during his life. as a reality TV star.

More than six years later, New York prosecutors appear to be set to decide whether Trump should face charges related to that win, in what could become the first criminal case ever brought against a former president.

Thursday’s news that the Manhattan District Attorney had invited Trump to testify before a grand jury next week suggested that prosecutors were serious about bringing charges in an investigation that resembled the news yesterday. only a few months old.

Former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, now a key prosecution witness, is expected to testify before the grand jury on Monday, according to two people familiar with the matter. People were not authorized to speak publicly about grand jury proceedings and did so on condition of anonymity.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and having an extramarital affair, and he blasted the investigation in a Truth Social article as a “political witch hunt, trying to bring down the Republican Party’s by far leading contender.” .

Here’s a reminder of how things got to this point:

What is the case about?

The investigation centers on silent payments made in 2016 to two women who alleged they had extramarital encounters with Trump, who denied their accounts of infidelity.

Specifically, District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s team appears to be investigating whether Trump or anyone else committed crimes in arranging the payments, or how they reported them internally within the Trump organization.

How were the payments made?

Cohen paid porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 through a shell company set up by Cohen. He was later reimbursed by Trump, whose company recorded the reimbursements as legal fees.

Earlier in 2016, Cohen also arranged for former Playboy model Karen McDougal to be paid $150,000 by the publisher of the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid, which covered up her story in a dodgy journalistic practice known as the name of catch-and-kill.

Trumps company, the Trump Organization, has upped Cohen’s reimbursement for paying Daniels for tax purposes, according to federal prosecutors who filed criminal charges against the lawyer in connection with the payments in 2018.

Cohen received $360,000 plus a bonus of $60,000, for a total of $420,000.

Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance law in connection with the payments. Federal prosecutors said the payments constituted illegal and undeclared aid to Trump’s campaign. But they declined to press charges against Trump himself.

What is Trump’s involvement?

Cohen says Trump asked him to arrange payment for Daniels.

Cohen also recorded a conversation in which he and Trump discussed the arrangement to pay McDougal via the National Enquirer.

At one point during the recording, Cohen told Trump, I have to open a business to transfer all this information about our friend, David, a reference to David Pecker, who ran Enquirer’s parent company at the time. .

Cohen said he’s already spoken with longtime Trump Organizations chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg about how to set everything up.

Trump then said: What do we have to pay for this? One-fifty?

Today, Trump calls attempts to make him pay women money to shut up as extortion.

What crimes are prosecutors investigating?

Legal experts say it could be proven that Trump falsified business records by recording Cohens’ reimbursement for Daniels’ payment as a legal fee. But it’s only a misdemeanor under New York law unless prosecutors can prove he tampered with records to cover up another crime.

Mark Pomerantz, who led the investigation under then-District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., wrote in his recent book People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account that in 2021 he looked into whether Trump could be accused of money laundering or if Trump was somehow extorted.

David Shapiro, a fraud risk and financial crimes expert and former FBI special agent, said a potential case against Trump could be particularly difficult when it comes to proving intent and knowledge of wrongdoing.

He’s loud, he’s hot-headed, proving that he had specific cheating intent, you almost end up with the idea that, well, if he has that specific cheating intent, he has it all the time , because that’s his personality, says Shapiro, a lecturer at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment on the investigation.

Haven’t we been here before?

Yes. Several times.

Federal prosecutors reached a non-prosecution agreement with the owner of the National Enquirer, who admitted paying McDougal to help Trump, but declined to press charges against the then-incumbent president.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office opened its own investigation into the payments in 2019 and has revisited it several times since, while expanding the probe into Trump’s business dealings and other matters.

The only charges so far have been against Weisselberg, who has pleaded guilty, and the Trump Organization, which was found guilty in December of an unrelated offence: conspiring to evade taxes on benefits paid by company such as free apartments and cars for executives.

What about the statute of limitations?

The silent payments and Cohens refunds happened over six years ago. New York’s statute of limitations for most crimes is five years. For misdemeanors, it’s only two years.

Does this mean prosecutors ran out of time? Trump thinks so. In social media posts, he insists the statute of limitations has long expired, calling the case old news.

But that’s not always how the law works. In New York, the clock can stop on the statute of limitations when a potential defendant is continuously out of state. Trump rarely visited New York during his four-year presidency and now lives mostly in Florida and New Jersey.

In practice, however, the passage of time could affect the case in other ways. Memories fade and evidence and records are lost or destroyed.

The power of the case, the surprise factor, the shock value,” also fades, Shapiro said, meaning a jury might be less impressed with allegations that have been public for so long.

Who do prosecutors talk to?

Members of Trump’s inner circle, including his former political adviser Kellyanne Conway and former spokeswoman Hope Hicks, have met with prosecutors in recent weeks. Cohen, now estranged from Trump, made several visits to prepare for his expected grand jury testimony.

Among others: Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, was spotted entering the building where the grand jury meets, along with insiders from the Trump Organization, including the vice president and chief comptroller of the company, Jeffrey McConney.

Prosecutors are still interested in Weisselberg’s insider knowledge of secret money arrangements. The 75-year-old former chief financial officer is to be released from a five-month prison sentence on April 19. There is no indication that he wishes to cooperate against his former boss.

Trump himself is likely highly unlikely to testify before the grand jury or meet with prosecutors.

What other legal issues does Trump face?

The silence case is one of many potential criminal cases the Republican faces as he plots a return to the White House in 2024, as well as an investigation into election interference in Georgia, the investigation into the storage of classified documents at his home in Florida, and other matters.

Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

