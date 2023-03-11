Sadiq Khan blames Boris for Ulez





Khan said he inherited his predecessor’s controversial policy as mayor of London.



Photo: Aliyah





Sadiq Khan has said he ‘stole’ the ULEZ from the London Mayor’s predecessor, Boris Johnson, as he promised to ‘go all the way’ on the controversial car tax expansion. Mr Khan also claimed that most Londoners support ULEZ, despite a recent poll which found 60 per cent are against the controversial car tax. The mayor told the The telegraph of the day: It was a loaded poll and it was rejected by many polling experts. “The poll which was conducted with a direct question shows that twice as many Londoners support the scheme as oppose it, 51% are in favor of the expansion, 27% are against. The Ultra Low Emissions Zone will extend to the whole of the capital from August 29, meaning every trip in London in a non-compliant vehicle will cost £12.50. Learn more: Sadiq Khan sparks fury as he denounces ‘far right’ and ‘Covid denier’ element among Ulez protesters Learn more: New Ulez cameras vandalized as backlash grows over Sadiq Khan expansion Mr Khan added: “By the way, it’s not my policy. I robbed Boris Johnsons. In 2013 Johnson announced he would be making an Ulez. But he did this classic thing that politicians do; he announced something that he left to other politicians. “I’m going to go all the way. The mayor also said the controversial tax on cars making journeys in the capital will save the NHS more than £10 billion as less traffic will reduce asthma and other respiratory illnesses. The striking interview came days after several Ulez cameras were vandalized in an apparent protest against the policy. Four cameras at Abbey Wood, Greenwich, appear to have suffered damage, according to reports and images via social media. Some 300 new cameras have been installed so far in the wider Ulez area. Another 2,750 cameras are expected to be installed before the expansion officially takes place, which will cost around 45 million. It is the latest backlash against Mr Khan’s expansion plans after the mayor was criticized for calling out a ‘far-right element’ to those who oppose Ulez’s expansion. Speaking at a People’s Question Time event last week, Mr Khan said some people with “legitimate objections” to the expansion of ULEZ “joined” those of people belonging to “extreme right-wing groups”. Let’s be frank, let’s call a spade a spade. Some of those outside are part of the extreme right. Some are Covid deniers. Some are Holocaust deniers. And some are conservative,” the mayor of London said.

