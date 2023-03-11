Kirron Kher recalls PM Modi calling her twice three times during her cancer treatment | Bollywood

Actress and politician Kirron Kher recently opened up about her cancer treatment in Mumbai when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s kind words gave her comfort. She said that while she was preoccupied with her political responsibilities, the Prime Minister urged her to focus only on her well-being. In April 2021, Kirron’s actor-husband Anupam Kher confirmed his cancer diagnosis. Read also : Kirron Kher meets Jaya Bachchan in Parliament

Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She received the treatment in Mumbai. Later, she returned to work after completing cancer treatment.

Recalling his battle with cancer, Kirron told Modi Story in Hindi, as you know I was not doing well last year. During my treatment in Mumbai, PM Modi called me twice and thrice to give an update on my health. PM Modi inspired me so much during my treatment. I was worried about my absence from parliament. I also expressed it with the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in a call, Prime Minister Modi told me not to worry about anything and just take care of my health. He also said I would be fine. I was so relaxed after talking to PM Modi. Iss mamle me unka jo dil hai na woh bohot naram hai (He is a very sweet person).

PM Modi often gets emotional. He was also moved when he gave a farewell speech to Rajya Sabha for Ghulam Nabi Azad. He talked about the Gujarati killed by terrorists in Kashmir. He became emotional and had tears in his eyes. All of these things tell us that the PM is a tough administrator but also a gentle and sensitive human being, the MP added. Kirron is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She is a member of Lok Sabha – MP for Chandigarh.

Kirron Kher made her Bollywood debut in 1983. Since then, she has acted in several films including Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Devdas, Khubsoorat, Dostana, Rang De Basanti among others. She served as a judge on India’s Got Talent, after completing her cancer treatment.