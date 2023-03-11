Michael Cohen to testify in Donald Trump’s secret money investigation | Michael Cohen





Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer and middleman in the Stormy Daniels secret money case, is set to testify before a Manhattan grand jury on Monday about payments made to the adult film performer, according to a published report. SATURDAY.

Cohens’ appearance before a grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg comes as prosecutors are reportedly nearing the end of an investigation into payments totaling $130,000 Trump allegedly made to Daniels shortly before the election. of 2016 to prevent him from discussing their alleged affair.

Cohen has met regularly with Manhattan prosecutors in recent weeks, according to the Associated Press, which reported the attorney sat all day Friday in preparation for his testimony next week.

He declined to comment as he left the session, saying he would take some time now to remain silent and allow the prosecutor to build his case.

The New York Times on Friday cited four sources saying Trump had also been offered to testify in the investigation that could make the 45th president the first former president to be indicted. Trump is seen as unlikely to accept the offer.

However, Trump took to social media to deride the investigation, describing it as a scam, an injustice, a mockery, and a complete and utter weaponization of law enforcement to affect a presidential election!

The criminal investigation into payments to Daniels is partly tied to a parallel criminal case in New York state that found the Trump Organization guilty of multiple charges of tax evasion and falsifying business records in December.

Possible charges against Trump personally stemming from the Manhattan DA investigation include alleged crimes committed in Daniels’ payments organization, charges related to how they were accounted for by the Trump organization, and falsification of business records .

The investigation of Manhattan district attorneys seemed derailed last year when the newly elected district attorney slowed the investigation and lost two prosecutors.

The investigation was later resurrected and resumed its efforts focusing on silent money payments made to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Daniels was paid by Cohen through his own company and then reimbursed by Trump, via the Trump Organization which recorded the reimbursements as legal fees.

McDougals’ $150,000 payment, arranged by Cohen, was made by the publisher of the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid, who then killed the story in what was called a catch-and-kill operation .

Cohen, now a cooperating witness, pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations related to Daniels’ payments. He was sentenced to three years in federal prison, ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, and then disbarred from working as a lawyer.

Federal prosecutors said in the Cohens criminal case that Trump knew about the payments to the women, but the US Attorney’s Office in New York declined to pursue criminal charges against Trump, who was then the US president residing in the US. White House.

Cohen, who worked as Trump’s lawyer and fixer from 2006 to 2018, is now estranged from his former boss. Earlier this year, he turned over his cell phones, including voice recordings of conversations he had with an attorney for Daniels, emails and text messages to the Manhattan District Attorney.

Cohen is not the only former member of Trump’s former inner circle to have met with prosecutors. Former political adviser Kellyanne Conway and former spokeswoman Hope Hicks also reportedly visited district attorneys’ offices in lower Manhattan.

