Turkey’s Erdogan: Gifted orator and strategic thinker enters May 14 race to extend rule





ISTANBUL: Transforming society in his image over two tumultuous decades, Recep Tayyip Erdogan enters the fight of his political life in an election in May eclipsed by the pain and suffering of Turkey’s deadliest earthquake since centuries.

A gifted orator and strategic thinker, Erdogan, 69, overcame prison, protests and even a bloody coup attempt to become Turkey’s most important leader in generations, first as prime minister , then as President since 2014.

Supporters revere him for lifting religious restrictions in the officially secular but predominantly Muslim state, overseeing ambitious infrastructure projects and making Turkey a geopolitical powerhouse. The May 14 vote will determine whether one of Europe’s longest-serving leaders can extend his term until 2028. Rewrite the rules Known to those around him as beyefendi (gentleman) and to his admirers as reis (the leader), Erdogan prides himself on winning over skeptics with a tireless campaign. This passion has helped him and his party win more than a dozen local and national elections, giving Erdogan a chance to claim popular office. A risk-taker whose popularity began to waver in the second decade of his rule, Erdogan bet everything on a 2017 referendum on abolishing the prime minister’s post and granting additional powers to the president. Erdogan, accompanied by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, and Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), visits Antakya in Hatay province, Turkey, February 20, 2023.

Image credit: Reuters

Erdogan won a narrow victory, weakening parliament and allowing him to rule effectively by decree. It also gave him the constitutional loophole needed to run for two more terms. But this year’s presidential election campaign will be unlike any in the Erdogan era, beginning after a month of national mourning for the February 6 earthquake. Many have criticized governments’ slow response to Turkey’s biggest disaster of its modern era, prompting some allies to urge Erdogan to postpone the vote. Rebellious, Erdogan decided to go ahead. But he has also banned music from his campaign stops, setting a somber tone for the toughest election ordeal of his career. First emblematic achievements Born in a working-class port district of Istanbul, Erdogan made a name for himself in nascent Islamic movements that challenged secular rule, becoming the city’s mayor in 1994. His term was cut short when he was found guilty and imprisoned for four months for inciting religious hatred. Among supporters, this only magnified his appeal. Founding the Justice and Development Party (AKP) after a former Islamic party was banned, Erdogan led his landslide victory in the 2002 elections and became prime minister less than six months later. The six opposition parties, which have pledged to reverse the erosion of rights and freedoms, have united behind Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old leader of the center-left secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP.

Image credit: AFP

The first achievements of Erdogan’s signature included a series of reforms that pleased the European Union, including the abolition of the death penalty and the launch of a peace process with Kurdish militants. Mass protests in 2013 against plans to turn an Istanbul park into a shopping mall marked the start of a more divisive era that included allegations of corruption leveled against those around him. Turkey’s bid for EU membership failed and peace talks with the Kurds imploded in 2015, when a Kurdish opposition party helped wrest control of parliament from Erdogan for the first time. A series of Turkish military operations against Kurdish forces in Syria and Iraq soon followed, creating new tensions with the West. Abandoned by allies In its early days, the AKP, lacking allies and experience, forged an alliance with Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who moved to permanent exile in the United States in 1999 but retained a strong influence in society and the Turkish government. Erdogan has accused Gulen of orchestrating a bloody July 15, 2016 coup attempt by a rogue army faction, charges he denies. The president, on vacation in the Aegean Sea, appeared on the FaceTime app on live TV to urge supporters to take to the streets. This became the defining moment of his subsequent reign. Erdogan retaliated with sweeping purges that led to 80,000 arrests, brought most of the media under government influence and created a sense of imminent danger among those who opposed his rule. Washington and the EU’s reluctance to openly back Erdogan in the early hours of the coup attempt eroded his confidence in the West and created diplomatic friction that persists to this day. Erdogan and nationalist MHP party leader Devlet Bahceli with members of the relief team at the Turkish Presidency’s Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) coordination center in Adiyaman after the February 6 earthquake.

Image credit: AFP

Abandoned by many of his former allies, who joined the ranks of the opposition, Erdogan began to rely on his family for guidance. One of his sons-in-law, Berat Albayrak, oversaw swathes of the economy until 2020, while another, Selcuk Bayraktar, built the drone company Baykar. The drones helped swing the outcome of the wars in Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya, allowed Ukraine to defend Kiev against Russian invaders, and enabled Turkey to pursue a more punitive campaign against Kurdish forces. Earlier this week, Turkey’s disparate opposition parties, including nationalists, Islamists and conservatives, ended a month of uncertainty that had frustrated supporters of the anti-Erdogan bloc and nominated a common candidate for stand against Erdogan. The six opposition parties, which have pledged to reverse the erosion of rights and freedoms, have united behind Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old leader of the center-left secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP. Erdogan meets with residents of Kahramanmaras after an earthquake.

Image credit: Reuters

Focus on healing injuries caused by the earthquake May our decision to renew the elections be beneficial for our country, our nation, the Turkish Grand National Assembly and our political parties, Erdogan said after putting his signature on a decision confirming the date of the elections, which was later published in the Journal official. The Supreme Electoral Council will now determine the electoral calendar. A second round of presidential elections will take place on May 28 if none of the candidates obtains more than 50% of the vote. Presidential and parliamentary elections were due to be held on June 18, but the government moved them forward to avoid coinciding with the Hajj pilgrimage, a university entrance exam and the start of summer vacation. Erdogan has indicated that he will base his election campaign on rebuilding earthquake-stricken provinces, trying to convince voters that only his government, which was behind a construction boom that has helped spur economic growth, can rebuild lives. We begin the election calendar even as we focus our full attention on healing the wounds caused by the earthquake, rebuilding and restoring our cities and ensuring that our people get housing as soon as possible, Erdogan said. We must implement a program that will heal the wounds of unprecedented destruction at unprecedented speed, he said. The only way to overcome the direct and indirect effects of the earthquake and to normalize the situation in the region and in our country as soon as possible is through the implementation of decisions through strong political will.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/mena/turkeys-erdogan-a-gifted-orator-and-strategic-thinker-enters-may-14-race-to-extend-rule-1.94391041 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos