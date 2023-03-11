Mary Trump predicts what Donald Trump will do if he loses again





Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, recently predicted what her uncle might do if he loses another presidential election, anticipating a response in 2024 similar to the one he had after losing the presidential election. 2020 against his Democratic opponent, President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump is currently considered the front-runner in the field of GOP candidates who have already announced their 2024 presidential ambitions. However, other big Republican names, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have yet to make public their intentions. Even if Trump manages to secure the Republican nomination again, it’s unclear how he would fare in the general election against a Democratic rival, which could end up being a rematch with Biden.

“Election subversion is apparently a new phenomenon and his people seem to believe that the election was stolen from them, that the election results were illegitimate, and I’m sure Donald is already telling people that if he loses in 2024 – that that he will do – that he was stolen from them again and he will call for another insurrection,” Mary Trump, a staunch critic of the former president, said on her podcast on Thursday. She previously predicted that her uncle would be chosen as the GOP presidential candidate.

Above, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4 in National Harbor, Maryland. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece and outspoken critic, recently predicted what her uncle would do if he lost another presidential election, anticipating a response in 2024 similar to the one he had after losing the presidential election. 2020 against his Democratic opponent, President Joe Biden. . Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

As Mary Trump alluded to, the former Republican president never conceded his 2020 defeat to Biden. Instead, he continues to insist that the last presidential election was rigged and fraudulent. The evidence does not support these claims, and dozens of state and federal courts have still ruled against election challenges by Donald Trump and his supporters.

Some polls and surveys show Trump’s popularity has waned among Republicans amid a slew of local and federal investigations launched against him since he left office. This includes a federal investigation into his alleged involvement in the events surrounding the Capitol Riot of January 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the federal legislative building with the apparent aim of obstructing the official certification of the election results of 2020.

The Capitol storming came after Trump’s ‘fight like hell’ speech, in which he told a crowd of his supporters that they ‘would have no more country’ if Biden’s victory was certified. . Mary Trump thinks her uncle will act the same way again if he loses.

The former president has repeatedly promoted baseless allegations of voter fraud. He insists the election was “stolen” from him, an allegation that Mary Trump thinks he could brag about again if he loses. But Donald Trump may not even win the 2024 GOP nomination as some Republicans have expressed interest in other potential nominees, with DeSantis seemingly emerging as a serious challenger.

Earlier this month, a poll showed Donald Trump would lose in a hypothetical 2024 rematch against President Joe Biden. The new Echelon Insights poll showed Biden beating Trump with 47% to the former president’s 44%. That same survey showed DeSantis beating Biden in a one-on-one contest.

Some have sounded the alarm over Donald Trump’s reaction if he loses another presidential election. Fox News co-host Geraldo Rivera warned last week that the former president’s re-election campaign posed a threat to the country’s democratic system if he did not win.

“The danger of Donald Trump running for president is not if he wins (he was not a terrible president and until his coup attempt he was even underestimated). The danger for America comes if Trump loses again. Blocked twice by the system, what harm would he be able to inflict?” Rivera tweeted.

Trump currently faces three other Republican challengers who have announced their presidential bids. These include Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, entrepreneur and conservative activist Vivek Ramaswamy and former Montana secretary of state Corey Stapleton.

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s media office by email for comment.

