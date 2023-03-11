Imran announces election campaign lead with Lahore rally





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, announced on Saturday that he would lead his party’s election campaign with a large public rally in Lahore on Sunday.

“I ask my party and my supporters to prepare. I will lead the election rally in Lahore tomorrow. I ask the people of Lahore to come out in numbers and you must tell everyone that you are not cattle and that you will not accept oppression,” he said, addressing his supporters from his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore.

Imran accused current leaders of trying to evade general elections and impose an emergency. “I know they’ll do something to run away from the election. They might stage a bombing or have someone assassinated. They’re trying to kill me. They’ve come up with a plan and I’ve already told you. [about it],” he added.

“Why do they want me to be in court so much? There are no police there. No one is there to protect us. They are calling us where anyone can murder us because it is their intent.”

The former prime minister claimed he was being summoned to court so someone could murder him or send him to jail.

Asking the Lahore High Court (LHC) to form a judicial commission on the murder of PTI worker Zille Shah, Imran said that the judiciary has a great responsibility on its shoulders to protect the basic rights of citizens.

“You have a great responsibility on your shoulders as unidentified people are active. It is time for you to take a stand. Zille Shah’s [murder] is your problem. It is a matter of prison torture,” he added.

Imran Khan said torture in custody is condemned worldwide and Pakistan has signed a treaty against it.

“I ask justice that this country should become a banana republic and that you be the only obstacle. The PDM government is in favor of court decisions that are only in their favor,” he said.

The former prime minister also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to accept the resignations of Punjab CM, Punjab IG and CCPO Lahore.

Condemning Shah’s killing, Imran said he was deeply hurt by the incident.

“All Pakistanis, myself included, were deeply hurt by the death of Zille Shah. He was a special child. They had broken his arm before. He hadn’t harmed anyone. The police l “tortured in detention. What they did to him for two to three hours is unimaginable. One of our party workers found his corpse and took him to the ward hospital,” he said. he declares.

“The way he was tortured, my mind does not accept that. Who did this is a psychopath. There were 64 torture marks on his body. He was tortured and thrown on the road. Because of such incidents, the Punjab police have a bad reputation. These people do not regard people as humans but rather as cattle.”

Imran Khan said police first said it was a murder and then now claim it was an accident, adding that police have now apprehended those who were with Shah in the police van.

“They are spreading lies and thinking the nation is stupid. Pakistan is ruled by beasts. They are only busy covering up the murder,” he added.

Imran said Shah’s private parts were also tortured. “Tell me in what kind of accident these areas are damaged.”

The former prime minister said Defense Minister Khawaja Asif himself told officers not to accept bad directives from superiors, but when PTI chief Shahbaz Gill said the same , he was tortured.

Lashing out at PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif for criticizing the courts, Imran said what she says paints a picture of what is wrong with the country.

“Maryam is asking for all Nawaz cases to be pardoned. This is our problem, there is no rule of law in Pakistan. She is ordering people to be arrested and ordering others to be pardoned. “

Imran said Maryam slandered the courts everywhere, but no contempt of court notices were sent to her.

Imran said unidentified people decide whether someone is tortured or not, as reports by Azam Swati and Gill also show.

“As a former Prime Minister, I tried to register an FIR of my wish, but I was unable to do so because of unidentified people…and I am a former Prime Minister. would pass with ordinary people,” he said. interrogates.

He said those in power were involved in the murder of veteran journalist Arshad Sharif and the same people also tried to assassinate him. “How am I going to get justice since they are in power,” he asked.

“What happened with Zille Shah is happening with all the poor citizens of Pakistan. The powerful can do anything in this country. There are forces that can do anything and no questions will be asked.”

Imran said the current leaders only fear elections because they know the PTI will emerge victorious, so they want to get rid of him. “A person who is sentenced by the courts leads the country and his daughter openly criticizes the courts,” he said, referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“I have decided to fight to the last drop of my blood. You have to defend yourself with me. Pakistan cannot be ruled like this,” he added.

