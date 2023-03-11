British Museum is trying to work

Visitors view the Parthenon Marbles at the British Museum in London. [EPA]
British Museum chairman says it’s worth trying to work with Greece to see if Parthenon sculptures can be seen in both London and Athens, while treasures currently in Greece could be seen by new audiences here.
In his Diaries column for Spectator magazine, George Osborne said the London museum was exploring with the Greeks if there was a way to resolve the 200-year-old dispute over the ownership of the sculptures, which were removed from Athens by Lord Elgin from 1801. to 1812.
The Elgin Marbles have always been controversial. Some, like that great romantic poet Lord Byron, thought they should never have left Greece; but in the British Museum they have been admired by tens of millions and I believe play a vital role in telling the full story of our common humanity, Osbourne said.
We may or may not succeed, but it is worth trying, he continued. Without quoting them, he criticized recent remarks by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said that the return of the sculptures to Athens would be an infamy of infamy.
I read this week that that other great romantic, Boris Johnson, was worried about it. Surely this can’t be the same Boris who once wrote a column saying the reasons for taking the marbles were good. The reasons to return them are even better. Should the Elgin Marbles leave this culture of northern whiskey-drinking guilt and be displayed where they belong: in a land of bright sunshine and the landscape of Achilles?
