Trump News Today: E Jean Carroll can use testimony from two other accusers and gain access to Hollywood tape in rape case





Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

A federal judge has ruled that E Jean Carroll can use the infamous Access Hollywood tape in his rape defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump, further compounding the former presidents’ legal troubles.

Judge Lewis Kaplan also ruled he would allow testimony from two other women who claimed Mr Trump sexually assaulted them, Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds.

Donald Trump has burst into anger after reports he could soon be indicted for his role in paying silent money to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential election.

According to the New York Times, the former president was recently offered the opportunity to appear before the New York grand jury which heard evidence against him.

Writing on Truth Social, Mr Trump said: I did absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels. This is a political witch hunt, trying to bring down the by far leading candidate of the Republican Party.

If prosecuted, Mr Trump would become the first former president in US history to face criminal charges.

HighlightsShow latest update 1678572036DeSantis’ memoir tops the bestseller list…oh, and Trump has a book, too

Josh Marcus has the details.

Graig Graziosi11 March 2023 22:00

1678567236Trump blamed for Silicon Valley Bank collapse for watering down financial regulation

Although little known outside of Silicon Valley, SVB was the top lender to tech companies and startups before collapsing on Friday.

Yale professor Howard Forman shared a list of Republican senators who voted to reduce regulatory oversight over SVB in 2018. This legislation was later signed into law by Mr. Trump.

The list includes names like Senators Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell, as well as a few Democrats, including Senators Joe Manchin and Tim Kaine.

Graig GraziosiMarch 11, 2023 8:40 PM

1678565277Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to testify in Stormy Daniels case

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is due to testify on Monday about an alleged payment of secret money to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The money was reportedly intended to silence a rumored affair between her and the former president.

Mr. Cohen has met regularly with Manhattan prosecutors in recent weeks, according to the Associated Press.

The New York Times also reported, citing unnamed sources. that Mr. Trump was offered a chance to testify.

Graig GraziosiMarch 11, 2023 8:07 PM

1678554760 Trump called for allegedly trying to delay his lawsuit by playing judges against each other

Lawyer Roberta Kaplan has warned a pair of judges that Donald Trump may try to play them off against each other in a bid to delay his cases in both courts.

Donald Trump has a history of leveraging his presidential campaign activities to delay and avoid court proceedings, Ms Kaplan wrote in a letter sent to the two justices, according to The Daily Beast. We anticipate that if the timeline for the case extends into 2024, Mr. Trump will begin to argue that his campaign obligations must take precedence over his participation in this case, including the trial.

In this case, Mr. Trumps team would have tried to double book cases so that trials would take place on the same day, causing one or both trials to be delayed.

Graig GraziosiMarch 11, 2023 5:12 PM

1678553136Elon Musk calls Steve Bannon a villain as ex-Trump aide denounces him as belonging to the Chinese Communist Party

Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool recently asked Bannon to comment on Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan encouraging Mr. Musk to buy the Silicon Valley Bank meltdown. The tech-focused lender collapsed on Friday, making it the second-largest bank failure in US history.

Mr. Musk replied that he was open to the idea.

Mr Bannon scoffed at the idea, which Mr Pool called a bit silly, and launched into a rant about Tesla CEOs’ alleged deference to Beijing.

Read Bannons’ full comments below:

Graig GraziosiMarch 11, 2023 4:45 PM

1678551563Donald Trump, Republican deregulation blamed for SVB collapse

Fingers are pointed after the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, and many are targeting Donald Trump and the Republican deregulation machine.

Critics point out that Senate Republicans voted to reduce regulatory oversight at the SVB in 2018 and Mr. Trump signed that legislation when it passed.

Graig GraziosiMarch 11, 2023 4:19 PM

1678543800Two more Trump accusers can testify in E Jean Carroll rape libel

Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan also ruled that testimony from two other women alleging Mr. Trump sexually assaulted them could be entered into evidence in the civil trial.

Gustaf Kilander has the details.

Oliver O’Connell11 March 2023 14:10

1678541700Voice: Trump’s legal troubles pile up as Ron DeSantis ventures to Iowa

The Independents Eric Garcia writes from Washington, DC:

Many Republicans, from corporate donors to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, would like to leave Mr. Trump, not just because of the [Capitol] riot but because they see him as a loser who cost them a winnable election. Even [Tucker] Carlson, if his communications in the Dominions lawsuit against Fox News are to be believed, said he really couldn’t wait for the days when he could ignore Mr. Trump most of the time.

This explains why many members of the conservative establishment want to side with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. On Friday, Mr. DeSantis made his first adventure in Iowa in 2023, often a telltale sign that he is considering a bid for the White House as he hosts the first nominating contest in 2024 on the GOP side. In Iowa, he pulled out his favorite punching bag and warned of an oppressive woke ocracy.

Oliver O’ConnellMarch 11, 2023 1:35 PM

1678539000Watch: Tucker Carlson claims BLM protest was an antifa plot against Trump

Tucker Carlson claims BLM protest was an ‘antifa’ plot to ‘force Trump out of office’

Oliver O’Connell11 March 2023 12:50

