Xi Jinping’s ally, Li Qiang, elected Chinese Prime Minister

Li Qiang, a close ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping, was elected the country’s prime minister.

He was known for overseeing China’s response to Covid-19 and pushing for an end to the “zero-Covid” policy.

Qiang was previously the Communist Party leader in Shanghai.

Four years before Li Qiang became notorious as the force behind Shanghai’s two-month Covid-19 lockdown, the man who became Chinese premier on Saturday worked quietly behind the scenes to drive a bold overhaul of the stock market sclerosis of the megalopolis.

Li’s back-channeling – sources said he bypassed the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which had lost some of its power under the new setup – demonstrated what has become a reputation for pragmatism as well as close ties with President Xi Jinping.

In late 2018, Xi himself announced Shanghai’s new technology-focused STAR Marketplace as well as the pilot of a registration-based IPO system, reforms intended to incentivize China’s fastest-growing start-ups. in vogue to register locally rather than abroad.

“The CSRC was very unhappy,” said a veteran banker close to regulators and Shanghai officials, declining to be named given the sensitivity of the matter.

“Li’s relationship with Xi played a role here,” allowing him to present the project directly to the central government, bypassing the CSRC, the person added.

The CSRC did not respond to a request for comment.

Previously the leader of the Communist Party in Shanghai, Li was confirmed as premier at the National People’s Congress, tasked with managing the world’s second-largest economy. He replaced retired Li Keqiang, widely seen as having been sidelined as Xi tightened his grip on managing the economy.

Leadership watchers say Li Qiang’s closeness to Xi is both a strength and a vulnerability: While he is trusted by Xi, he is indebted to his longtime boss.

Trey McArver, co-founder of consultancy Trivium China, said Li would likely be much more powerful than his predecessor.

Xi spent significant political capital to land him in the role, given Li’s lack of experience in central government and Shanghai’s lockdown, McArver said.

He said:

Officials know that Li Qiang is Xi Jinping’s man.

“He clearly thinks Li Qiang is a very competent person and he put him in this position because he trusts him and expects a lot from him.”

Li, 63, did not respond to questions sent to China’s State Council Information Office.

practical pragmatist

A career civil servant, Li was revealed as the choice for China’s number two role in October when Xi unveiled a list of leaders made up of loyalists.

At that time, Li was known to have overseen the harrowing Covid lockdown early last year of Shanghai’s 25 million people, which shut down the city’s economy and left psychological scars among its residents. This made him a target of ire but did nothing to derail his promotion.

Li also helped push for China to unexpectedly end its zero-Covid policy late last year, Reuters reported this month.

People who have interacted with Li say they have found him pragmatic, an efficient bureaucratic operator and pro-private sector – a position one would expect from someone whose career has put him in charge of some of the most difficult regions. most economically dynamic in China.

As head of the Communist Party between 2002 and 2004 in his hometown of Wenzhou, a hotbed of entrepreneurship, Li came across as open-minded and willing to listen, said Zhou Dewen, who represented small and medium-sized enterprises in the city.

“It has taken a liberal approach of granting private companies default access to enter the market, except where explicitly prohibited by law, rather than the traditional approach of excluding private companies by default,” Zhou said.

Craig Allen, chairman of the US-China Business Council and a former US official, said Li was seeking a level playing field for foreign companies, pointing to how quickly US automaker Tesla was able to get its Shanghai plant up and running in 2019.

“Obviously nothing got in the way once a decision was made. There was a kind of clarity in his decision-making, an authority, and that really helps,” Allen said. , describing Li as being comfortable in his own skin.

Yet several observers caution against placing too much weight on Li’s experience in a business hub like Shanghai, since Xi has steadily tightened control of the Communist Party and taken the economy in a direction more state.

“Now Li is a national leader, working under a market-skeptical boss, and he must balance growth with a range of social, technological and geopolitical goals,” said Neil Thomas, principal analyst at Eurasia.

no wallflower

Even by the opaque standards of Chinese politics, there is little public information about Li’s background or personal life.

Born in Ruian County in present-day Wenzhou, 17-year-old Li went to work in 1976 at an irrigation station in his hometown, a desirable job in what turned out to be the last year of Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution.

Li entered Zhejiang Agricultural University in 1978, the year campuses were reopened in China and competition for places was fierce. He earned master’s degrees from the Central Party School in Beijing and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

It was in Zhejiang, home to some of China’s biggest private companies – where Xi was provincial party secretary and Li was his chief of staff between 2004 and 2007 – that the pair are said to have forged their personal bond.

American author Robert Lawrence Kuhn, who met Li and Xi together in 2005 and 2006, said the two shared an easy relationship.

Kuhn told Reuters:

Unlike most of the other senior staff, Li was no wallflower.

“In Xi’s presence, he felt comfortable and confident enough to put himself forward to hire me, which tells me he’s not worried that his boss might think he’s trying to steal his life. star,” Kuhn said.

However, leadership watchers said there were limits to what Li would be able to do.

“Li may do some repairs here and there, but he won’t tear down the wall and build something new,” said Chen Daoyin, a former associate professor at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, and now commentator based in Chile.