Skilled artisans are true spiritual symbols of self-governing India: PM Modi
NEW DELHI: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a post-budget webinar on the topic of “PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman”. The webinar was the latest and last in a series of 12 post-budget webinars hosted by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effectively implementing the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.
Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that over the past three years, a tradition of post-budget dialogue with stakeholders had been established.
He was pleased that all stakeholders had productively participated in these discussions.
He noted that instead of discussing the development of the budget, stakeholders discussed the best possible ways to implement the provisions of the budget.
The Prime Minister remarked that the post-budget webinar series is a new chapter where discussions held in Parliament by parliamentarians are led by all stakeholders where getting valuable suggestions from them is a very useful practice.
The Prime Minister said today’s webinar is all about the skills and expertise of millions of Indians.
Referring to training and creating employment opportunities for millions of young people through Skill India Mission and Kaushal Rozgar Kendra, the Prime Minister stressed the need for a specific and targeted approach.
Prime Minister Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana or Prime Minister Vishwakarma, the Prime Minister said, is the result of this thinking. Explaining the need for the program and the rationale for the name “Vishwakarma”, the Prime Minister spoke of the exalted status of Lord Vishwakarma in the Indian ethos and a rich tradition of respect for those who work with their hands with tools.
He said that while artisans in a few sectors have received some attention, many categories of artisans such as carpenters, blacksmiths, sculptors, masons and many others who are an integral part of society have adapted. to changing times to meet societal needs that have been ignored.
“Small artisans play an important role in the production of local handicrafts. Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana is focused on empowering them,” Prime Minister Modi said.
He informed that skilled craftsmen contributed in their own way to the exports of ancient India.
He lamented that this skilled labor had long been neglected and their work was seen as insignificant during the long years of slavery.
Even after India’s independence, the Prime Minister pointed out that there was no government intervention to work for their improvement and as a result many traditional methods of craftsmanship and craftsmanship were abandoned by families so that they can earn a living elsewhere.
He pointed out that this working class has maintained its craftsmanship using traditional methods for centuries and stands out for its extraordinary skills and unique creations.
“Skilled craftsmen are symbols of the true spirit of self-governing India and our government regards these people as Vishwakarma of the new India,” he said.
He explained that Prime Minister Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana is initiated especially for them, where the focus remains on skilled artisans in villages and towns who earn their living by working with their own hands.
Focusing on the social nature of human beings, the Prime Minister said that there are streams of social life which are essential for the existence and flourishing of society. These tasks, despite the growing influence of technology, remain relevant. Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana is focusing on these scattered artisans, he said.
Referring to the concept of Gram Swaraj of Gandhi ji, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of these professions in village life along with agriculture. “Empowering every section of the village for their development is essential for India’s development journey,” he said.
He also highlighted the need to reorient the skills infrastructure system according to the needs of Vishwakarma.
Mentioning the continued appeal of handicrafts, the Prime Minister said the government will provide holistic institutional support to every Vishwakarma in the country. This will secure easy loans, skills, technical support, digital empowerment, brand promotion, marketing and raw material.
“The goal of the program is to develop traditional craftsmen and artisans while preserving their rich tradition,” he said.
“Our goal is that the Vishwakarmas of today can become the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. For this, sustainability is key in their business model,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi stressed that customer needs are also taken into account as the government keeps an eye not only on the local market but also on the global market. He called on all stakeholders to hold Vishwakarma colleagues by the hand, sensitize them and thus help them move forward. For that you have to go to the ground, you have to go among these Vishwakarma companions.
He highlighted that artisans and artisans can be empowered when they are part of the value chain and highlighted that many of them can become suppliers and producers for our MSME sector.
Noting that they can become an important part of the economy with the help of tools and technology, the Prime Minister said industry can increase production by connecting these people to their needs, where skills training and quality can be provided.
He further underlined that better coordination between governments will help the financing of projects by banks.
“It can be a win-win situation for every stakeholder. Companies will get quality products at competitive prices. Banks’ money will be invested in trustworthy programs. And it will show the widespread effect of the programs of the government,” he said.
The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the partnership with the private sector will be further strengthened through PM-Vishwakarma so that the innovative power and business acumen of the private sector can be maximized.
Calling on all stakeholders to prepare a solid plan, he pointed out that the government is trying to reach people in remote parts of the country and many of them are enjoying the benefits of government programs for the first time. Most artisans are from Dalit, Adivasi and backward communities or are women and to reach them and bring benefits to them, a practical strategy will be required. “For this, we will have to work in mission mode limited in time”, he further specified.
