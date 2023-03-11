Prime Minister Shehbaz attacks Imran Khan for ‘derailing his own IMF program’





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday criticized Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan for having “derailed his own IMF” [International Monetary Fund] program”.

The PTI-led administration signed a $6.5 billion loan agreement with the Washington-based lender but reneged on several promises it had made to secure the funding, one of the most significant being the huge fuel subsidy Khan provided when his government was about to oust him.

The coalition government has repeatedly censured the party’s “deliberate” attempts to derail the IMF program through their maneuvers, including PTI leader Shaukat Tarin, who allegedly ordered former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) finance ministers and Punjab not to follow through on the IMF deal as a last resort. year in a leaked audio recording of their conversation.

Ongoing political unrest has also sent jitters through the markets as the PTI has been on the streets since being removed from government in April last year.

Moreover, he also dissolved the KP and Punjab assemblies to mount pressure on the government for snap elections, which further wrecked the crippled economy.

With an arduous task on the economic front, the government is desperately trying to convince the lender of last resort to release a loan tranche of over $1 billion to avoid default.

In light of the challenges, the prime minister said the PTI leader’s agenda includes spreading anarchy and chaos on the streets of the country which will ultimately lead to “instability”.

“He doesn’t want the poor to be relieved of inflation and economic pressures,” the prime minister said, chastising Khan for creating obstacles in Pakistan’s road to stability.

The deteriorating economy also led to the historic devaluation of the rupee and foreign exchange reserves fell to just over $4 billion, enough for about a month of imports.

‘Fleeing the courts’ The prime minister then blamed Khan for ‘running away’ from the courts and said he was not appearing before the judges as he was well aware he was a ‘criminal’.

The prime minister called Khan’s flight from the courts a “peak of cowardice” and said: “First he ran from the IMF program and now he is running from the courts.”

The former prime minister is embroiled in legal battles ranging from lower courts to the Supreme Court, ranging from prohibited financing, sedition and terrorism charges and overall he denies any wrongdoing.

The leader of the PTI, who has been in power for almost four years, recently claimed that 76 cases had been registered against him, however, The News investigation showed he was facing less than 40.

Prime Minister Shehbaz added that during the tenure of the PTI, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif faced one of the “worst revenges” of the NAB-Niazi tie.

