Can Trumps Straight Man Go Light?





At the last Gridiron he attended in 2018, Pence found himself as the punchline, not his delivery guy. Trump, who had agreed to speak that year, took aim at Pence: I’m really proud to call him the apprentice. Trump told the crowd that to get ready he talked to some of the funniest people in the White House, starting with my #2: Mike Pence! Oh, I love you, Mike. Some of you might think Mike isn’t a comedian, but he’s one of the best straight men you’ll ever meet. …He’s straight!

Pence sat with Karen to Trump’s left, red-faced and seemingly embarrassed by his headbutt.

Since then, Pence has struggled to step out of Trump’s shadow. In recent months, he has done perhaps more than any of his GOP competitors to distinguish himself from Trump on his Jan. 6 actions, on his wavering support for Ukraine aid, on his refusal to support Trump as a candidate.

Pence is not the first national politician to have struggled to fully disclose himself to the public. There was Mitt Romney, who popular culture and commentators described as stuffy and awkward during his 2012 presidential bid. But Greg Whiteleys’ 2014 Netflix documentary Mitt revealed him in more intimate moments like a playful spirit. And Bob Dole, the former Kansas presidential candidate, had a dry, dry sense of humor that didn’t always register. Pence, for his part, is well aware of the Dole parallel, according to Atterholt, who urged Pence to let his more gregarious self shine through. Here is a situation where these attributes are extremely flattering, and they are unfortunately hidden, he told me.

On June 19, 2003, then-Congressman Pence gave a speech on the floor of the House in honor of Garfield’s 25th birthday. | CQ roll call via AP Images

His dubious Pence would ever try a Sununu-style Trump roast. But can it turn up the heat even a little? After all, he’s a guy who went out of his way to celebrate Garfield’s creator upstairs. Garfield!

But for this humorous gamble to actually work, Pence will have to embrace it and not just at a single event inside the Beltway. Whether Pence can let the world see this genuinely goofy and charming part of his life story could be a deciding factor in how he fares in the personal, close-knit crucible of campaigning in early primary states such as the United States. Iowa. For a man who has improvised his way through thousands of hours of calls from radio listeners, who can launch into a compelling caricature of a new acquaintance in seconds, who can cut his way through a speech on the stump, it’s not impossible to imagine that this person is doing well in a presidential campaign.

Can Mike Pence become the candidate with whom Americans want to drink a non-alcoholic beer? That’s a question only Pence can answer, Atterholt told me. It’s not his staff that’s holding him back, he says.

Mike Pence impersonates George W. Bush

Last November, in a Raleigh hotel conference room, at the end of an interview with Pence, I asked Pence to give me a taste of his much-vaunted Dubya impersonation.

Well, you have to be in the moment, Pence hesitated.

You have to give him two minutes, Marc Short, his longtime senior adviser, urged Pence. Tell him the story of your visit to the immigration meeting.

Pence conceded and told me a story about going to the Oval Office to meet with Bush during the 2006 immigration reform debate, where Pence co-wrote a guest worker proposal that was going to be part of the final package.

The president said, do you mind if I ask you a personal question? Pence recounted, nailing Ws Crawford, Texas, twang. Well, I noticed you’re not exactly from a border state, W. Pence continued. That was legitimately funny. But despite the laughs he got, Pence didn’t cheat the moment. He quickly abandoned the mimicry and returned to his more familiar serious mode.

We quickly said goodbye, then he slipped away for a donor luncheon, then a Senate campaign event.

I haven’t seen much evidence of his lighter side since that encounter. But he has a show on Saturday night.

