



Huge sums of money are said to have been paid by private individuals to influence decision-making in the European Parliament. In January and August last year, a London-based law firm, which claims to have a presence in 18 countries, released what it said was an investigative report into atrocities it said were happening in Kashmir.

Based on this investigation, which she said was based on more than 2,000 testimonies, Hakan Camuz, the director of international law of the said law firm named Stoke White, filed a request with the London police to obtain the arrest of the Indian at the time. Army Chief Manoj Mukund Narvane and Interior Minister Amit Shah.

Today, the same law firm and its director were accused of paying bribes to Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) instead of using their parliamentary services. These included facilitating meetings with other MEPs, organizing public events in Brussels, raising parliamentary questions, securing EU funding for their charitable causes and passing resolutions. condemning war crimes.

Camuz’s name had come up in the past for his alleged role, along with some NGOs, in organizing a Russell Tribunal on Kashmir in Sarajevo, Bosnia, in December 2021, which would have been modeled on the International Tribunal. war crimes. In this, the war crimes committed in Kashmir were discussed.

The fact that Camuz and the law firm allegedly paid MEPs at least 75,000 euros came to light during the Belgian authorities’ investigation into the European Parliament corruption scandal that engulfed the European Parliament. Belgian officials discovered that, under a cash-for-favors scheme, huge sums of money and substantial gifts were allegedly paid by individuals in Qatar and Morocco to influence decision-making in within the European Parliament.

According to New Delhi officials, they had ample evidence to show that the so-called Kashmir-based investigative report that Camus prepared and filed with police in London was in fact concocted and dressed in Islamabad, Pakistan. , and was part of the propaganda war that the Pakistani military-led state has been waging since 1947.

The Sunday Guardian has contacted Camuz to ask for his response to allegations he gave money to MPs who raised questions. The Sunday Guardian also asked him about the individuals/groups who commissioned the two Kashmir Inquiry Reports and his role in organizing the Kashmir Tribunal in Bosnia. No response was received by him or the law firm until the story went to press.

In its response, the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating the case, said: We cannot give any information as it is covered by secrecy laws.

According to officials following these developments, the Turkish-born Camuz is extremely close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s family members, and his close association with Erodgan is well documented. He has previously represented Erdogan’s son, Bilal, in a court case involving a news report that exposed Bilal’s alleged links to Turkey’s Humanitarian Aid Foundation (IHH), which is accused of funding Islamic State ( EI), a charge his supporters deny.

Intelligence officials go so far as to claim that the IHH is one of many fronts of Turkey’s Milli Istihbarat Teskilati (MIT) intelligence agency or National Intelligence Organization.

Intelligence agencies in India have long focused on individuals and groups who, under the guise of working for human rights and related matters, work to advance the agenda of entities who also pay them. Officials believe that many such groups are active in Washington and European countries with the aim of liaising with politicians and government officials and urging them to take anti-Indian action. Funds for these efforts have been awarded to several countries, including Canada, Turkey and Malaysia. So far, donors have evaded accountability for their actions, but scrutiny is intensifying on these issues.

