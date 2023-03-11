Narendra Modi – Microsite on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother celebrates the unwavering spirit of motherhood





The site contains selected videos and quotes from Heeraba that convey the teachings she passed on to her children Prime Minister Narendra Modi file picture



|



New Delhi

|

Posted on 11.03.23, 19:12 “Maa”, a microsite on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official website, which honors the memory of his mother and celebrates the unwavering spirit of motherhood has been launched. Heeraba Modi, mother of Prime Minister Modi, died on December 30 last year. The deepest condolences and sympathies poured in from around the world after his passing. The “Maa” microsite, dedicated to Heeraba, celebrates the unwavering spirit of motherhood and honors her memory, officials said. It was launched as a tribute to the memory of the Prime Minister’s mother as people around the world celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8. The site captures the love and unbreakable bond shared between a mother and her son, along with selected videos and quotes from Heeraba that convey the teachings she passed on to her children. It also features Prime Minister Modi’s special blog, which he wrote for his mother as she approached her 100th birthday. There is also an audio version of the blog narrated in Hindi. Heeraba Modi’s life and journey are captured in four sections of the website Life in the Public Domain, the Nation Remembers, the World Offers Condolences and Celebrates Motherhood. Under ‘life in the public domain’, photographs and videos illustrate Heeraba’s humble and simple life. This section also contains quotes from various blogs and interviews with Prime Minister Modi about his mother as well as public artwork celebrating their bond. In the “the nation remembers” section, one can find thoughtful condolence messages sent in his memory. The “global condolences” section contains a collection of tweets from several high-profile world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, expressing their condolences to Prime Minister Modi at the occasion of Heeraba’s death. The ‘Celebration of Motherhood’ is a unique page dedicated to creating and sending personalized e-cards for mums. Cards bearing Prime Minister Modi’s signature can be personalized with his quotes for his mother. People can choose any design and can add a special personalized message on the cards. The microsite appears on PM Modi’s official website, https://www.narendramodi.in/, as well as on his personal app, the Narendra Modi app. Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/microsite-on-prime-minister-narendra-modis-mother-celebrates-unwavering-spirit-of-motherhood/cid/1921857 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos