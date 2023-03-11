Former prosecutor explains why Trump ‘the indictment is coming’ and it’s ‘coming soon’





The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has invited former President Donald Trump to testify before a grand jury investigating his role in the silent payment of porn star Stormy Daniels, according to The New York Times.

Such invitations almost always indicate that an indictment is near, the newspaper reported, adding that it would be unusual for District Attorney Alvin Bragg to brief a potential defendant without ultimately pursuing charges against him.

“It seems likely that an indictment is coming soon,” former federal prosecutor Barb McQuade told Salon. “I say this because the target is the last person prosecutors would want to interview in an investigation after talking to everyone, so they can be as informed as possible.”

The case revolves around a $130,000 payment that former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign in an attempt to stop him from returning. public about an alleged affair she allegedly had with Trump before he ran for office. Cohen testified that he was later reimbursed by Trump.

“[If] prosecutors planned to decline prosecution in this case, it would not be necessary to invite Trump to testify,” McQuade said. For these reasons, it seems likely that an indictment is coming, and will be coming soon. “

Trump, who faces multiple criminal investigations including a DOJ probe into his handling of classified documents and a Georgia investigation into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, was never charged with ‘a crime. Bragg could become the first prosecutor to indict a former president.

Trump took to Truth Social to push back against the report and dismiss the Manhattan investigation as a “witch hunt” in a lengthy statement.

“I did absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, and I wouldn’t have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels,” Trump wrote. “This is a political witch hunt, trying to bring down the by far leading candidate of the Republican Party.”

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple federal crimes, including a campaign finance violation related to payments to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also claimed to have had an affair. several months with Trump before he took office. .

In her 2018 guilty plea, Cohen said Trump ordered her to arrange payments for the two women during the 2016 campaign to prevent them from speaking publicly about affairs they said they had with the former president. .

Prosecutors are deciding whether to charge Trump with falsifying the Trump Organization’s business records for how it reflected returning the payment to Cohen. Although silent payments are not illegal, falsifying business records is a crime in New York.

For the crime to be escalated to a felony, Bragg’s prosecutors must show that Trump’s “intent to defraud” included an intent to commit or conceal a second crime, the Times reported.

Trump’s potential indictment could impact his political future, including his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump accused prosecutors of “attempting to bring down the Republican Party’s leading contender from afar while at the same time leading all Democrats in the polls.”

“Now they’re falling back on the old reprimanded case that was thrown out by every prosecutor’s office that looked at this Stormy ‘Horseface’ Daniels case, where I relied on a lawyer to solve this extortion of me, who has happened a long time ago,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I’ve since won hundreds of thousands of dollar lawsuits against Stormy Daniels, and all the prosecutors who have looked into him, of which there are many, including including the FEC, dismissed this bogus case.”

