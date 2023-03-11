Pakistan: Imran Khan to lead PTI election rally on March 12 amid tensions with PML-N





The former Pakistani prime minister has decided he will lead a political rally in Lahore on March 12 as he accuses the ruling PML-N party, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of ‘killing’ its government employee. gone, ANI reported, citing Geo News.

“I will lead the campaign rally to show them that we are not pets,” Imran Khan told his PTI staff during his address via video link.

Notably, this rally is significant for Imran Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, as it is the first time in more than four months that Khan has addressed a political rally since he suffered an injury last year.

Imran Khan was shot in the legs on November 3 as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container as he led a protest rally in Islamabad in his effort to pressure the government to announcement of early elections. The interim Punjab government, however, imposed Article 144 (ban on public gatherings) in light of “security threats”, leading to a clash between police and party workers. Notably, PTI leaders claimed that Punjab police were involved in the death of party activist Ali Bilal.

However, authorities have dismissed Khan’s claims. Earlier on Saturday, Imran Khan slammed Acting Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar for calling the death of PTI worker Ali Bilal an “accident case”. Furthermore, the PTI party chairman on Twitter lambasted Naqvi and Anwar and said that these two would have been jailed for lying and insulting Pakistan’s intelligence services. “In any civilized country, these two shameless people would have been imprisoned not only for lying so blatantly, but also for insulting the intelligence of our nation. That’s what happens when the country is supported by dangerous morons who believe everyone is as stupid as they are,” he added.

Khan’s statement came after Inspector General of Punjab Usman Anwar refuted the claims by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). However, the post-mortem report revealed that Bilal died from massive blunt trauma to his body, including a fractured skull and intracranial hemorrhage.

