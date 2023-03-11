Received iPad and pencil birthday gifts from Jokowi, Jan Ethes: Make Learning





TEMPO.CO, Surakarta – The first grandson of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi, John Ethes Srinarendra just celebrated his birthday on Friday, March 10, 2023 yesterday. The eldest son of the mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka turns 7 this year. In commemoration of his birthday, Jan Ethes admitted that he received a special gift from Simbah Owi, as he usually calls Jokowi, last Friday. “Enjoyed. Yesterday,” Jan Ethes said in response to a number of questions from members of the media after being invited by Jokowi to visit Solo Safari, Saturday March 11, 2023. A gift for Jan Ethes from Mbah Owi Jan Ethes also admitted he blew out birthday cake candles yesterday. Asked about the contents of the gift from his grandfather, Jan Ethes said he received two items, namely an iPad and a pencil. La Lembah Manah’s sister said she will use iPad and pencil to study. “Ipad and pencil for studying,” said Jan Ethes. During the visit to Solo Safari, Jan Ethes said he, President Jokowi and his family had lunch while watching the lions. He answered briefly all the questions posed by the journalists. “Eat. Lion,” Jan Ethes said. Jan Ethes and Sedah Mirah’s actions in answering questions from reporters after the midodareni night before Kaesang and Erina Gudono’s wedding on Friday, December 9, 2022. Ethes has even been dubbed the little spokesperson for the Jokowi family. Instagram/@Jimboeng Photography Jan Ethes draws attention Jan Ethes’ style of always responding casually was inherited from his father and uncle, Kaesang Pangarep. His innocent responses often make people laugh around him. His presence has always been a magnet, especially the journalists who stalk him for news. For example, during the Ngunduh Mantu wedding ceremony for Kaesang Pangarep – Erina Gudono in December 2023, he answered Jokowi’s question briefly when he asked her to become an impromptu spokesperson. “What is this?” Jokowi asked her first grandson. Jan Ethes replied briefly: “The wedding procession. This answer did not fail to bring a smile to the media team who heard this answer. When First Lady Iriana Jokowi held a procession distributing villagers or money to Loji Gandrung’s courtyard, Jan Ethes actually picked up some of the coins that had been scattered there to retrieve them later. “Why, you know, don’t take it, Sis,” exclaimed Kaesang who saw the behavior of his nephew who really invited laughter. Editor’s pick: Jan Ethes says Jokowi’s job is not that of a president Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

