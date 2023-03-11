Prime Minister Modi and his Australian Albanian counterpart agree to work together to fight terrorism





Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a joint press statement, at Hyderabad House, New Delhi on Friday. | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese pledged on March 10 to work closely together to take concerted action against globally banned terrorist entities and contribute to the common fight against terrorism, including by combating against the financing of terrorism. Ways to combat global terrorism figured prominently in high-profile discussions between the two prime ministers at the first annual India-Australia summit. A joint statement said Mr. Modi and Mr. Albanese strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and stressed the need for enhanced international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner. Read also | A moment of judgment for AUKUS and Australia They also stressed the need to act against those who encourage, support and finance terrorism or provide refuge to terrorists and terrorist groups, regardless of their motivation. “They called on all countries to work together to eradicate terrorist havens and infrastructure, disrupt terrorist networks and their funding channels, and end the use of terrorist proxies and the cross-border movement of terrorists,” the joint statement read. . He said the two prime ministers had reiterated their condemnation of the terrorist attacks in India and Australia, including the Mumbai and Pathankot bombings. The reference to cross-border movements of terrorists came in the context of Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism against India. “Prime Ministers stressed the importance of the perpetrators of terrorist attacks being systematically and promptly brought to justice,” the statement said. He said Mr Modi and Mr Albanese agreed to work together to take “concerted action against globally proscribed terrorist entities and individuals, and to work closely together in the common fight against global terrorism. , in particular by combating the financing of terrorism, by monitoring and preventing illicit activities”. financial flows, money laundering and hawala (and) intelligence sharing”. “The Prime Ministers reiterated the urgent need for all countries to take immediate, sustained, verifiable and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks, and to bring promptly to justice the perpetrators of these attacks,” he added. . “They expressed their commitment to work together to promote accountability for the perpetrators of these terrorist attacks, including through designations by the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee. perpetrators of acts of terrorism,” he added. The joint statement said Prime Minister Albanese welcomed India’s hosting of the Special Session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in Mumbai and Delhi in October of the last year in which all members of the Council collectively paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks of 26/11 in Bombay. “Prime Minister Albanese also acknowledged the adoption of the ‘Delhi Declaration on Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes’ at the UNSC CTC Special Session,” he said. added.

