Imran Khan to lead election rally tomorrow in Lahore





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan announced on Saturday that he would lead a public rally tomorrow as part of the election campaign, launched for the upcoming general elections in Punjab , reported ARY News.

Addressing party workers and supporters via video link, the former prime minister sharply criticized the interim Punjab government and the police for killing PTI worker Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah and calling the road accident of death.

“I will lead the campaign rally tomorrow at 2 p.m. to show them [the government] that we are not pets,” Imran Khan said, urging party workers and supporters to prepare for the election campaign.

The PTI leader warned that the incumbent government would do anything to flee the elections, reiterating his claim of another assassination attempt on him or an explosion.

They [the incumbent rulers] want to kill me because they are afraid of the sea of ​​people, he said, swearing to fight until the last drop of blood.

He also slammed Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying an escapee was making the country’s decisions while sitting in London. The court declared him a national criminal, he added.

Death of Ali Bilal

Referring to the death of PTI worker Ali Bilals, Imran Khan accused the Punjab caretaker government of covering up the death of Zille Shah and urged the Lahore High Court (LHC) to set up a judicial commission to investigate. on the case.

He strongly criticized law enforcement for torturing Zille Shah in custody, saying he could not believe what they [police] done to a special person.

The former prime minister alleged that there were at least 64 marks on Bilal’s body, which he said indicated he was tortured.

Road accident

Earlier in the day, Acting Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in ​​a press conference denied PTI claims that Ali Bilal had been killed in police custody, saying that PTI worker Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah had died in a road accident in Lahore.

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf worker Ali Bilal lost his life when police and PTI supporters clashed violently ahead of the Lahore rally on Wednesday. The PTI leadership claims that Bilal was in custody when he was killed.

The autopsy report of PTI activist Ali Bilal, who the party says was murdered at the hands of the police, revealed that the worker was subjected to severe torture and died from a excessive bleeding.

According to an autopsy report, Ali Bilal was tortured and died of excessive bleeding caused by a severe blow to the head. The report revealed that 26 different torture marks were found on the victim’s body, including sensitive parts, while part of his skull was badly affected.

Read more: PTI worker Ali Bilal was brutally tortured, autopsy report confirms

Addressing a press conference flanked by Punjab IGP Usman Anwar, Acting Punjab CM said Ali Bilal was hit by a vehicle which resulted in his death. He said four people who brought Ali to the hospital in a 44-car vehicle have been arrested and will appear in court.

The Chief Minister commended the Punjab Police for their efforts in tracking down the suspects. He denied his administration’s involvement in the incident.

I will not surrender. I will prefer to go home but I will not give in, the CM told reporters and advised the PTI to refrain from making groundless allegations about the Punjab government.

Punjab Polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the electoral timetable for the general elections in Punjab. The poll for the Punjab provincial assembly election will be held on April 30, the election commission has announced.

READ: KP GOVERNOR WILL NOT ANNOUNCE DATE OF ELECTION

According to the election calendar, candidates could submit their candidacy documents from March 12 to 14, while the examination of the documents will take place on March 22.

Candidates could withdraw their nomination papers until April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be assigned on April 06, the ECP announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr. Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the election date in Punjab.

