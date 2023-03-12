January 6 Prison Choirs Justice for All Single, featuring Donald Trump, reaches #1 on iTunes





A new single, Justice for All, featuring former President Donald Trump, from the J6 Prison Choir, hit No. 1 on iTunes’ Top Songs on March 11.

The J6 Prison Choir is made up of a group of men who were convicted after their part in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The song features the choir singing The Star-Spangled Banner from prison before he culminates with the prisoners. chanting the United States! UNITED STATES! The Justice for All track has the performance of the national anthem interrupted by clips of President Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

According to CNN, the J6 Prison Choir has asked former President Trump to record his role for their next song. In support of those incarcerated, Trump accepted and recorded the audio at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Following the 2021 attack, the Department of Justice has since revealed that more than 985 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement. More than half of those arrested have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the riot.

The songs’ dominance on the iTunes sales chart doesn’t necessarily bode well for them becoming a hit on the Hot 100 or any streaming chart, since paid downloads now make up a tiny fraction of the market. music. Songs of a political nature often rank number one on iTunes, where it usually only takes a few thousand sales a day to top the charts. Kid Rocks Biden-bashing We the People went to No. 1 on iTunes in early 2022, as did, on the other end of the political spectrum, YGs FDT (Fuck Donald Trump) in 2020.

Since the Jan. 6 insurgency, Trump has been recommended to the Justice Department by the Jan. 6 Committee for his involvement in disrupting the transfer of presidential power to incumbent President Joe Biden. Following the 18-month investigation, the former president announced he would run for re-election in the next election cycle of 2024.

Justice for All topped the iTunes chart, surpassing Miley Cyrus’ latest single, Flowers, from her new album Endless Summer Vacation. Ahead of Cyrus’ eighth studio album, the pop stars’ single hit over 100 million streams on Spotify, in just one week.

Justice for All debuted on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube on March 4.

At this time, Justice for All does not appear on Spotify’s list of today’s 50 most-streamed songs on the US Spotify page for the track listed Saturday afternoon as having been played by 79,987 total users. 141,294 times since its release a week ago. The song is more successful on YouTube, where as of Saturday afternoon the music video for the song had been viewed 408,000 times in nine days.

