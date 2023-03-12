Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes heartfelt letter to Sania Mirza after tennis star’s retirement





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a heartfelt letter to Sania Mirza following the tennis star’s retirement. Mirza played his last competitive tournament at the Dubai Tennis Championship.

Sania Mirza has announced her intention to retire in January 2023. (Photo: PTI)

By India Today Sports Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a heartfelt letter to Sania Mirza after the tennis star’s retirement. Mirza announced on January 7 that she would retire from tennis. She played her last Grand Slam at the Australian Open and her last competitive tournament at the Dubai Tennis Championship. Mirza, along with Rohan Bopanna, reached the final of the Australian Open in mixed doubles. Mirza, 36, shared the Prime Minister’s letter and thanked him for his “kind and inspiring words”. She added that she will continue to make the country proud. “I want to thank you, Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, for such kind and inspiring words. I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my ability and I will continue to do whatever I can to give back India proud. Thank you for your support,” Mirza tweeted. I would like to thank you Prime Minister @Narendra Modi Ji for those kind and inspiring words. I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my abilities and I will continue to do everything I can to make India proud. Thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/8q2kZ2LZEN

Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 11, 2023 Mirza has been named Royal Challengers Bangalore Mentor for the inaugural Women’s Premier League. The winner of six Grand Slams and 43 WTA titles said RCB’s philosophy resonates with her vision. “It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women’s team as a mentor. Indian women’s cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Womens Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this game-changing ground. RCB and its brand philosophy resonates perfectly with my vision and outlook as it is how I have approached my playing career and it is also how I see contributing to the sport after my retirement,” Mirza said in a statement. “RCB have been a popular team and a well-followed side in the IPL over the years. I am extremely happy to see them building a team for the Womens Premier League as it will push women’s sports to new heights in the country, will open new doors for female cricketers and help make the sport the first career choice for young girls and young parents with a daughter.” Posted on: March 11, 2023

