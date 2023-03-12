PM accuses Imran of hampering IMF program relaunch





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accused Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan of trying to obstruct the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program launched under the latter’s government.

The statement, released by the Prime Minister’s media wing, pointed out that Imran Khan’s agenda is centered on creating chaos and anarchy in the country. Shehbaz also accused Imran Khan of being guilty because he avoided being searched by the courts.

The prime minister further said that Imran Khan is not interested in the welfare of the country’s poor and does not want to address the issue of price inflation and economic pressure.

Shehbaz also claimed that Imran Khan’s evasion is the height of cowardice. This shy person [Imran] did not allow the courts to search him because he is guilty,” he added.

First, the PTI government left the IMF program and now they are resisting the courts, he said, adding that Imran had also deviated from his promises and ideals.

Also read: IMF not fair to Pakistan: Bilawal

On the other hand, Sharif said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has endured the worst revenge from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Imran Khan’s connivance in the past. .

PML-N has faced unsubstantiated accusations against family members, including sons, daughters and sisters. The party leadership also faced the trials of death cells and braved false heroin charges.

Pakistan is currently facing a severe economic crisis and international credit rating agencies have downgraded the country due to high default risk. Continued political instability in the country is seen as the reason for the delay in reviving the IMF program.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was unable to provide a firm date for the staff-level agreement with the IMF, but he hopes it will be concluded soon.

Dar said Pakistan is committed to completing the expanded financing facility program with the IMF. Speaking at a seminar on boosting economic stability by strengthening public financial management (PFM), Dar said they were in the process of carrying out the 9th review, which had taken longer provided that. However, he believes they are “very close” to signing the personnel deal.

The continued political instability in the country and the lack of clear economic policy direction have severely affected the Pakistani economy.

