Politics
Timeline of Richard Sharp row amid BBC chairman’s call for resignation over Gary Lineker crisis
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called on BBC chairman Richard Sharp to resign over Gary Lineker’s row as the broadcaster became further embroiled in a deepening crisis.
Match of the day presenter Lineker has been kicked out of the BBC’s flagship football show after he compared the government’s new immigration policy to Nazi Germany in the 1930s.
Sir Ed questioned the companies’ independence and accused the BBC under Mr Sharps’ chairmanship of bowing to Tory bullying tactics.
Last month BBC chairman Mr Sharp was accused by MPs of making serious errors of judgment by failing to disclose his involvement in a loan deal for Boris Johnson.
A cross-party committee report criticized Mr Sharp for failing to declare his role in the £800,000 loan to the then Prime Minister when he was running for the post of broadcasters’ chairman.
When did Richard Sharp get involved?
In September 2020, Richard Sharp was contacted by his friend Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of Mr Johnson, who said he wanted to help the Prime Minister with his financial troubles.
Mr Blyth is said to have floated the idea of acting as a loan guarantor for Mr Johnson.
The following month, the recruitment process to find the next BBC chairman opened, with Mr Sharp submitting his candidacy in November after discussing it with Mr Johnson.
Later in November, Mr Blyth spoke to Mr Sharp again and asked him to arrange a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, a senior Whitehalls civil servant.
According to Sunday timeMr Sharp acknowledged connecting Case and Blyth, but said he did not provide financial advice and insists there was no conflict of interest.[ofinterest[ofinterest
What did Simon Case say to Richard Sharp?
In December, Mr Sharp met with the Cabinet Secretary to discuss Mr Blyth’s request for a meeting and the offer of financial assistance to Mr Johnson.
They agreed that Mr Sharp should no longer be involved in the case.
In January 2021, Mr Sharp was named the government’s preferred candidate for the BBC The role of chair, which was backed by the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) commission, supported his nomination.
The choice of government is ultimately decided by the Prime Minister, on the advice of the Culture Secretary, who is in turn advised by a panel.
When did he become president of the BBC?
On January 14, 2021, the DCMS committee held a pre-nomination hearing with Mr. Sharp, but was not briefed on his role in facilitating the $800,000 loan guarantee for Mr. Johnson from Mr. Blyth.
The following day, the committee confirmed Mr. Sharps’ nomination for the position.
He officially took the four-year post the following month.
The chairman of the BBC is responsible for maintaining the independence of the broadcaster and overseeing the operation of the company to fulfill its mission.
Johnson’s loan is disclosed
In January this year, after The Sunday Times broke the story of the loan to Mr Johnson, Mr Sharp wrote to BBC staff to tell them he was very sorry the matter had become a distraction for the broadcaster.
He said the BBC’s Board of Trustees Appointments Committee would consider whether there had been any conflicts of interest since he took office.
Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross then said he would review the competition, leading to Mr Sharp being given the BBC plum job.
He later recused himself as he had met Mr Sharp on several occasions, with Adam Heppinstall KC being appointed to lead the investigation.
In February, Mr Sharp appeared before the DCMS committee to defend his actions and insisted he had acted in good faith to ensure the rules were followed.
The committee then released a report saying that Mr Sharp had made significant errors in judgment and that he should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in the broadcaster.
His actions constitute a violation of the standards expected of people who apply for important public appointments, the committee concluded.
Ed Davey: Sharps should resign because his position is untenable
As the row over Linekers’ criticism of government immigration policy escalated, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called on Mr Sharp to resign.
He said: This saga has shown a failure at the top of the BBC and the urgent need to protect their independence.
We need leadership at the BBC who upholds our proud British values and who can stand up to today’s constantly turbulent politics and Tory bullying tactics.
Unfortunately, under Richard Sharps, this has not been the case: his appointment and position are now totally untenable and he must resign.
The BBC should be a champion of free speech and must revise its current impartiality rules and judgment. They cannot continue to play under such one-sided rules.

