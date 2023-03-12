From watching a cricket match to negotiating trade deals – Highlights of the Australian Prime Minister’s visit to India

The leaders of India and Australia have expressed their commitment to expanding the scope of the existing free trade agreement as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese plans to wrap up his visit to India on Saturday. The visit led to discussions on various topics ranging from defense to economic cooperation to cricket and even some sensitive issues such as Khalistan.

Highlights of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to India

Cricket diplomacy

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in India on March 8 for a four-day visit. It was his first official visit to India after taking office in May 2022. The visit started in Ahmedabad where the Prime Ministers of India and Australia opened the fourth test match between the Indian and Australian cricket teams.

Economic cooperation

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Albanese have agreed to conclude the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) as soon as possible. The Australian Prime Minister said the historic agreement will be a transformative step and create jobs and opportunities for both countries.

Bilateral trade between the two nations was US$27.5 billion in 2021 and in the next five years it could reach US$50 billion. The leaders of the two countries have set themselves an ambitious goal of raising it soon to 100 billion dollars.

The India-Australia Trade and Economic Cooperation Agreement (ECTA) entered into force in December 2022 and resulted in zero duty on 96% of India’s exports to Australia and 85% of Australia’s exports to India.

Defense cooperation

The discussion between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Anthony focused on defence, economic cooperation, education and bilateral trade. Albanese also visited India’s native aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. He was received aboard the Vikrant by the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, along with a guard of honor.

In an increasingly uncertain global environment, Albanese emphasized defense and security “as important pillars of the strategic partnership between countries”.

India-Australia relations have soured with China lately. Australia’s ban on Huawei from the 5G network, calls to investigate the origin of the Covid-19 virus and concerns over human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong have angered China.

Education sector

The Mutual Recognition of Qualifications (MREQ) was signed between India and Australia in March 2023 to facilitate student mobility between India and Australia. Recently, Deakin University and University of Wollongong announced plans to open campuses in India.

The Prime Minister of Australia has announced an Australia-India academic credential recognition mechanism, meaning that degrees earned in India and Australia will be recognized in both countries. This new mechanism means that if you are an Indian student studying or having studied in Australia, your hard-earned degree will be recognized when you return,” Prime Minister Albanese said.

Sensitive issues

Prime Minister Modi also discussed sensitive issues with his Australian counterpart, such as the spate of attacks by Khalistan supporters on Hindu religious sites in Australia. Discussions focused on attacks on Hindu temples in Australian cities like Melbourne and Brisbane by Khalistan supporters.

The Australian Prime Minister assured the Indian side that all necessary measures will be taken in this regard as a matter of priority to ensure the prevalence of peace and harmony in their societies.