In today’s WTF news: Donald Trump skyrockets to #1 on iTunes with new single ‘Justice for All’





In the news, we’re sure you didn’t expect to see, real estate mogul/reality TV personality/politician Donald Trump has been revered, known for wearing many wig hats during his tenure. long tenure in the spotlight, but even at 76. the twice impeached former US president is still finding his talent name listed in previously uncharted territory.

The emphasis is on the “graphic”.

Trump and a group of prisoners incarcerated for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 uprising have collaborated on a song called “Justice for All.”

Apparently produced by a “major recording artist” who chose to remain anonymous, the track interpolates Trump’s voice reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance” in “The Star-Spangled Banner” (which is performed by an inmate band called the J6 Prison Choir currently serving time at the Washington, DC prison).

The song released on March 2 may have garnered little buzz when it first launched on digital streaming services, but once word spread the proceeds were set to benefit the families of those jailed for their alleged roles. in the Capitol riots, sales soared.

So much so, reading the current iTunes chart sees the song listed at No. 1 – surpassing the likes of modern hits from artists like Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift, Drake and more.

Coupled with the song’s controversial performances on streaming channels, “Justice” could soon hit the Billboard Hot 100 – a unique feat for any former US president.

Keep it locked to That Grape Juice for more on this story as it develops.

[photo sources: AP/PopVortex]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thatgrapejuice.net/2023/03/todays-wtf-news-donald-trump-skyrockets-1-itunes-with-new-single-justice-for/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos