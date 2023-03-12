President Xi Jinping appoints confidant Li Qiang Prime Minister The Irish Times





Chinese President Xi Jinping nominated Li Qiang (63) to become prime minister at the annual meeting of China’s ceremonial parliament. Mr. Li, a close confidant of Mr. Xi, was named to the post without dissenting votes during the Saturday morning session of the National People’s Congress. It came a day after Mr. Xi (69) won a third five-year term as head of state. A two-term limit on the figurehead presidency was removed from China’s constitution earlier, hinting he could stay in power for life. Mr Li is best known for imposing a brutal zero-Covid lockdown on Shanghai last spring as party leader of China’s financial hub, proving his loyalty to Mr Xi in the face of complaints from residents about their lack of access to food, medical care and basic services. Mr. Li got to know Mr. Xi during the tenure of future presidents at the helm of Zhejiang, hailing from Mr. Lis, a relatively wealthy province in the southeast now known as a technology and manufacturing powerhouse. Before the pandemic, Mr. Li earned a reputation in Shanghai and Zhejiang as favorable to private industry, even as Mr. Xi imposed tighter political controls and anti-Covid restrictions, as well as a increased control over e-commerce and other technology companies. As prime minister, Li will be tasked with reviving a sluggish economy still emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic and facing weak global export demand, persistent tariff hikes in the United States, a hand -dwindling workforce and an aging population. He assumes the authoritative post of prime minister, and the State Council, China’s cabinet, has gradually eroded as Mr. Xi transfers more powers to bodies reporting directly to the ruling Communist Party. PA

