Article 144 imposed again as Imran announces public rally tomorrow





LAHORE: What is being described as an intentional coincidence, the interim government of Punjab announced on Saturday the imposition of Article 144 in Lahore with immediate effect, hours after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepared to hold a public rally on Sunday (today) as part of his campaign for the upcoming general election in the province.

Addressing a press conference, Acting Information Minister Amir Mir said the government had imposed Article 144 on Lahore with immediate effect, due to serious terrorist threats and the start of the matches. Pakistani Super League (PSL) in the provincial capital.

Imran Khan announced the rally on the day PSL matches will start in Lahore and a marathon will also be held, the minister said, adding that a ban has been imposed on public gatherings in Lahore on Sunday. to avoid any unfortunate situation.

Amir Mir also said that the election campaign in the province will start on April 6, urging PTI Chairman Imran Khan to cooperate with the Punjab government.

He also warned the former prime minister against breaking the law, saying strict action would be taken if the state order was challenged.

Reacting strongly to the Punjab government’s decision, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Ch rejected the imposition of Article 144 in the provincial capital, saying the party would hold its rally as per schedule.

Taking to his Twitter account shortly after the interim ministers’ press conference, Fawad Ch wrote: We reject the Punjab government’s attempts to ban political activities. These people have never participated in any election in their life, they have only obtained positions thanks to conspiracies. We have requested the Electoral Commission to rescind the imposition of 144 by the Punjab government, and our rally will continue as per the schedule.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar also tweeted and wrote: Now only a psychologist can deal with the regime’s fears. Imran Khan sits at home and announces that he will leave now and they will all become goats. He wrote: Leaders started using Section 144 as an antidepressant for themselves.

Earlier, the Lahore district administration refused permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold the public rally in the provincial capital, the party planned in the Punjab Assembly elections.

A team of Pakistani leaders from Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore to seek permission for the public gathering on Sunday. However, the assistant commissioner refused to grant permission to the PTI, citing the ongoing matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Lahore administration has also warned against imposing Article 144 if the party does not postpone the rally.

Will lead election rally tomorrow in Lahore

Earlier today, former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan announced that he would lead a public rally tomorrow (Sunday) as part of the election campaign, launched for the upcoming general elections in Punjab.

I will lead the campaign rally on Sunday (today) at 2 p.m. to show them [the government] that we are not pets,” Imran Khan said addressing party workers and supporters via video link. He ordered party workers and supporters to prepare for the election campaign.

The PTI leader warned that the incumbent government would do anything to flee the elections, reiterating his claim of another assassination attempt on him or an explosion.

They [the incumbent rulers] want to kill me because they are afraid of the sea of ​​people, he said, swearing to fight until the last drop of blood.

The former Prime Minister has strongly criticized the interim Punjab government and the police for killing PTI worker Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah and calling the road accident a death.

Referring to the death of PTI worker Ali Bilals, Imran Khan accused the Punjab caretaker government of covering up the death of Zille Shah and urged the Lahore High Court (LHC) to set up a judicial commission to investigate. on the case.

He strongly criticized law enforcement for torturing Zille Shah in custody, saying he could not believe what they [police] done to a special person.

The former prime minister alleged that there were at least 64 marks on Bilal’s body, which he said indicated he was tortured.

He also slammed Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying an escapee was making the country’s decisions while sitting in London. The court declared him a national criminal, he added.

Punjab Polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule for general elections in Punjab. The poll for the Punjab provincial assembly election will be held on April 30, the election commission has announced.

According to the election calendar, candidates could submit their candidacy documents from March 12 to 14, while the examination of the documents will take place on March 22.

Candidates could withdraw their nomination papers until April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be assigned on April 06, the ECP announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr. Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the election date in Punjab.

