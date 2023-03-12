Access Hollywood Tape may be used in Trump defamation case





Former columnist E. Jean Carroll can use the controversial Access Hollywood tape and testimony from two women who also claimed they were sexually assaulted by former President Donald Trump in his defamation case, a federal judge ruled Friday. .

The case centers on the accusation by former columnists that Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, a claim the former president has repeatedly denied. She sued him after he portrayed her as a liar in 2019, claiming he wouldn’t rape her, not my type.

The 2005 tape includes the former president bragging, When you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything, grab them by the pussy. You can do anything. When the tape resurfaced in 2016 during his presidential campaign, Trump said the quote was merely a locker room joke, a private conversation that took place many years ago.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote Friday: A jury could reasonably conclude, even from the Access Hollywood tape alone, that Mr. Trump admitted on the Access Hollywood tape that he in fact had contacts with the genitals of women in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so.

The judge also rejected Trump’s efforts to block Carroll from using the testimony of two other women, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff, both of whom also accused him of sexual assault.

Leeds claimed Trump groped her and tried to put his hand up her skirt on a 1979 flight from Texas to New York; she then changed her seat. Stoynoff alleged that while she was at Mar-a-Lago as a writer for Peoplemagazine in 2005, Trump shoved her against a wall and forcibly kissed her, while his beautiful pregnant wife was just outside. upstairs, she recalled in a 2016 article about the incident.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the incidents involving Leeds and Stoynoff were very different from the incident involving Carroll. However, the judge disagreed. The acts alleged are much more similar than different in material respects, he wrote. In each case, the alleged victim claims Mr. Trump suddenly sexually assaulted her.

Regardless of recent setbacks, Trump has a confident attorney representing him. There is no loss in this case, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said. The attorney, who has represented a number of celebrities including Alex Rodriguez, Jay-Z, A$AP Rocky, said: Many have told me I’m the best cross-examiner in the country.

I’ve represented far more high-profile people than Donald Trump, he said, noting that it’s an honor to represent the former president. Tell me one of the best criminal defense attorneys in the history of this country who didn’t represent unpopular people. This is what we do.

Trump had previously tried to dismiss the civil suit outright, but to no avail. In unsealed excerpts of his deposition, he called the lawsuit a hoax and a lie, called Carroll mentally ill and crazy, and claimed he didn’t know who she was.

The trial is scheduled for next month. Carroll also sued Trump for battery under New York State’s Adult Survivor Law.

Another Trump lawsuit comes to a head this week as he was asked to testify in a case involving his silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

