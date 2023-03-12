Erdogan’s challenger faces tricky balancing act to win Turkey’s Kurds

Turkey’s main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu faces the difficult task of garnering crucial Kurdish support for his bid to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan without upsetting nationalist voters in the diverse opposition bloc that voted him in. named co-candidate in the next elections.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), whose mainly Kurdish base is seen as a kingmaker in May polls, has said it is ready to engage with Kilicdaroglu in what appears to be the opposition’s biggest challenge to the Erdogan’s two-decade reign. Yet collaboration with the HDP, which risks being banned for its alleged links to armed Kurdish militants, remains a hot topic for the National Six-Party Alliance, which includes nationalists hostile to the HDP.

The alliance came back from the brink of collapse on Monday after its second largest member, the nationalist Good Party, dropped objections to Kilicdaroglu’s nomination as a joint candidate. The Good Party, however, remains firmly opposed to the HDP joining the alliance or to negotiating HDP terms in exchange for its support. Nevertheless, party leader Meral Aksener left the door open for individual contacts between Kilicdaroglu and HDP leaders.

Amid his low popular support, Erdogan could count on two scenarios to win re-election. The first is for the Good (Iyi) Party to abandon the opposition alliance, a prospect that seemed imminent last week when Aksener fired on his allies for insisting that Kilicdaroglu be a presidential candidate. But after a weekend of political drama, she backed down in exchange for appointing her favorites, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas as vice presidents.

The second scenario that could help Erdogan is to separate the Kurds and the opposition bloc. One way to achieve this would have been to bring the Kurds closer to the ruling party by proposing a new peace process on the Kurdish question, even a symbolic one, but Erdogan’s alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) rules out such a option . Alternatively, many Kurds fear that escalation tactics will be used to stoke political tensions and polarization around the Kurdish issue in order to undermine any prospect of collaboration between the HDP and the opposition bloc.

Some wonder if Erdogan might try to use Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed head of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), as he did in the 2019 local elections, when the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in power lost the mayoral elections of Ankara and Istanbul to the Republican People’s Party Kilicdaroglus (CHP). In a desperate attempt to use Ocalan’s influence and deter Kurdish support for the opposition, the then government asked Ocalan to write a letter urging the HDP to remain neutral. The move fell through, however, as HDP voters heeded an opposing call from former HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas, who is also behind bars, and helped the opposition win.

The government might try its luck again, but we don’t expect Ocalan to accept, a source close to the PKK told Al-Monitor. We do not believe that Erdogan can launch a new opening [to the Kurds].

The Kurds are cautious about any action that could escalate tensions, the source said, recalling that the PKK declared a ceasefire after the February 6 earthquakes in southeastern Turkey.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akars’ March 6 meeting with senior army commanders served as a reminder of another scenario that could stoke nationalist passions ahead of the election, a new Turkish military operation against Kurdish-held areas in Syria. Yet the American and Russian red lights on Ankara remain unchanged. Moreover, a military operation could backfire on the public at a time when the devastation of earthquakes requires a massive mobilization of resources.

Yet one could hardly exclude provocations at home. Racist attacks on Amedspor, a predominantly Kurdish southeastern football club, during a recent game in the northwestern city of Bursa show that Turkey’s ethnic fault lines remain strained. Erdogan’s ally, MHP leader Devlet Bahceli, went so far as to hail Bursas fans for their nationalist stance, while AKP and MHP lawmakers blocked an HDP proposal for a parliamentary inquiry on the attacks.

Essentially, the compromise that saved the opposition alliance also paved the way for the Kurdish vote. Kilicdaroglu has been the most Kurdish candidate, while the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara enjoy greater popularity in other opposition segments.

The HDP had said it could field its own candidate for the presidential race, but after Kilicdaroglus was nominated, HDP co-chairman Mithat Sancar rushed to congratulate him and invite him to talks. Sancar signaled that the HDP would back Kilicdaroglu to help him win the first round of voting if the parties agreed on a democratic platform, a formulation that appears to be aimed at finding minimal common ground that would not annoy nationalists. of the opposition bloc.

Aksener said she would not oppose a CHP-HDP dialogue, but rejects any discussion of any HDP demands or a role for the party in the joint government the opposition alliance promises to form if it does. wins the elections.

CHP parliamentary whip Ozgur Ozel said on Wednesday that Kilicdaroglu would not ostracize anyone and planned to visit the HDP.

In an open letter from prison earlier today, Demirtas, who remains hugely influential with Kurdish voters, called on Aksener to reconsider his objections. To solve our problems, we embrace no other method than dialogue in a peaceful and civilized manner and on the ground of democratic politics, he wrote. Do you suggest another method?

Other wings of the opposition bloc, including former associates of Erdogan, have expressed support for contacts with the HDP.

In the end, the Kurds could support Kilicdaroglu without demanding any concrete assurances in return. They know that securing a promise on the resolution of the Kurdish question is out of reach at present, but would like to at least see some recognition of partnership from the alliance. Although the National Alliance’s joint political document does not even mention the Kurdish problem, the Kurds hope that an opposition victory could lead to some normalization, the release of political prisoners, the removal of the administrators of the government of town halls which were originally won by Kurdish politicians and, ultimately, a political atmosphere where the resumption of efforts to resolve the Kurdish question could be discussed.

Presenting your own candidate instead of supporting Kilicdaroglu could come at a high political cost to the Kurdish political movement. Having suffered greatly under Erdogan’s rule in recent years, he cannot afford to face accusations of indirectly helping Erdogan win re-election. The optimistic forecast is that, despite his harsh rhetoric, Aksener will tacitly set aside his reservations to engage with the HDP. Of course, she could turn these reservations into constraints limiting Kilicdaroglu’s room for manoeuvre.