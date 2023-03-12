How Narendra Modi uses cricket to bolster his cult of personality

In November 2009, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted a test match between India and Sri Lanka. Sachin Tendulkar had just completed 20 years in international cricket. Two months prior to this match, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, had been elected President of the Gujarat Cricket Association. So when a decision was made to honor Tendulkar, Modi did the honours. I remember watching the debates on television; before the start of the test, the chief minister presented the cricketer with a memento and posed for a photo with him.

In 2009, Sachin Tendulkar was far more famous than Narendra Modi, far more of a brand name and household name. Partnering with Sachin is good publicity. Now, four years later, to October 2013. Modi has just launched his campaign to become Prime Minister, and in this endeavor he is not a great living cricketer but a great deceased statesman to whom he want to attach. Hence the project to build a giant statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In election campaign speeches, Modi claimed that Patel would have made a better prime minister than Jawaharlal Nehru and if he had been in that post, India would have been a safer, stronger and more secure nation from the start. autonomous.

Back in 2009, Narendra Modi briefly needed identification with Sachin Tendulkar. In 2013-14, Modi needed identification with Sardar Patel less briefly. Fast forward seven years, to February 2021. In the meantime, Narendra Modi has led the Bharatiya Janata Party to victories in successive general elections. He is now entirely his own man, to the benefit of no other Indian, not his former mentor, LK Advani, not his former Prime Minister, AB Vajpayee, not even his former hero, Sardar Patel to boost his image.

Eleven and a half years after seeing Narendra Modi present a souvenir to Sachin Tendulkar, I and millions of other Indians were once again in front of my television screen to watch the start of another Test match played at Sardar Patel Stadium. Except, as we soon learned, it was no longer Sardar Patel Stadium. Just before the start of the Test (played against England), the then President of the Indian Republic, no less, with the Minister of Home Affairs of India at his side, unveiled a plaque which tells us informed that what was once a stadium named after an Indian whom Narendra Modi professed to admire, even revere, had now been named for Modi himself.

By having a sports stadium named after him while in power, Modi joined the ranks of (among others) Stalin, Hitler, Mussolini, Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi. It didn’t seem like the kind of company the prime minister of the world’s largest democracy would like to keep. Nonetheless, Modi was clearly not at all crestfallen by honor if you can call it that. Last Thursday, he made history watching a match at the stadium that bears his name in the company of visiting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

I don’t know if Mussolini ever watched a football match in the stadium in Turin that bears his name, or if Stalin ever saw athletes compete in the stadium that bore his name in Moscow. Perhaps when Narendra Modi arrived in style at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, he was making history not just for himself but for India and the world.

As an Indian democrat, I watched with dismay the growth of Modi’s personality. This latest example of his expansion also offends my cricketing sensibilities. To enable the Prime Minister to be welcomed at the Narendra Modi Stadium by his most dedicated supporters, the Gujarat Cricket Association appears to have withheld a large number of early days tickets from the open market for distribution. through political channels instead.

I was first alerted to this mischief by a friend who, hoping to travel to Ahmedabad for the Test, discovered that tickets were only on sale to the general public from the second day. Ticketing websites said there were no tickets available for day one. My friend, however, discovered that an acquaintance had acquired a ticket through what might be called the bhakt quota. It turns out that the Australian fans hadn’t been able to get tickets for the first day either. Hearing of this, Peter Lalor writes a report in The Australian where he pointed out, in relation to the non-availability of tickets, that neither of the first two tests lasted three full days, it is a huge frustration for the hundreds of Australians who traveled to India for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Not to mention tens of thousands of local cricket fans. Lalor also observed that the Indian Prime Minister is known for his stage management events, adding that it is expected that hordes of his hand-picked fans will fill the stadium for his national anthem appearance with the Prime Minister. Australian.

Following Lalors’ report, Australian diplomats lobbied the Board of Control for Cricket in India. A special booth was opened to sell tickets to the several hundred cricket fans who had traveled to India from Down Under. It still left, as it took an Aussie writer to point out, tens of thousands of local fans in deep trouble. They had no one to lobby on their behalf. The cricket media in India is, on the whole, as good as the rest of the media, reluctant to offend the BCCI, which under its current leadership acts as an arm of the ruling party.

The godi cricket media remained silent; however, protests from Indian fans emerged on Twitter. Now more tickets have been rushed on sale. But a large number of tickets were still held in reserve for unspecified guests. (I know several residents of Ahmedabad who couldn’t get tickets, the explanation they were offered was Modiji aa rahe hain. Modi arrives.) Gujarat Cricket Association and BCCI lanes are as secret as PM-CARES. distribution will never be made public.

The Ahmedabad stadium can accommodate up to 130,000 people. Test matches in India rarely draw a crowd of more than thirty or forty thousand people. Reports suggest that as well as wanting a Modi-adoring crowd, organizers also wanted to set a world record for the largest gathering in a Test match, currently held by the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This, like some other world records claimed by the current government, had to be achieved by specious means. Because unlike BCCI, CricketAustralia is not the handmaiden of ruling party politicians. Anyone who has ever played a test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a bona fide cricket lover; not one came there to attend a political rally. (In this instance, the world record did not materialize. It was still striking how, less than an hour after Modi left the ground in Ahmedabad, the crowd quickly thinned.)

At the stadium, large posters of the Indian prime minister were put up several days in advance; the players had Big Brotherly train under his eyes. Shortly before the game, Modi and his Australian counterpart paraded around in a ceremonial buggy, waving to the crowd. The Prime Minister was presented with a gift by the son of his closest political associate; as the cameras zoomed in, it showed Narendra Modi being presented with a portrait of Narendra Modi at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

During the match itself, a tableau on display featured the prime ministers together, with Modi in the foreground made to look taller, although he was actually three inches shorter. I wonder what Anthony Albanese’s private feelings were; Was he lucky enough to be an extra in this spectacular display of narcissism?

In truth, there was no reason for Ahmedabad to host this test in the first place. The city is a cricketing backwater compared to Calcutta, which has not had a Test match for the past three years. For a flagship series like India against Australia, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai surely also have much stronger claims than Ahmedabad. However, if the final test of this series had been played in Calcutta, led by the Trinamool Congress, or Chennai, led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Bharatiya Janata Party could not have manufactured the kind of reception that Modi has received in Ahmedabad.

Even in Bangalore or Mumbai, currently ruled by BJP, it would have been impossible to drive out true cricket fans in favor of Modi bhakts. It was only in Gujarat that the demands of the personality cult could be sufficiently satisfied. With, this time, the once great, now very corrupt game of cricket as the vehicle.

