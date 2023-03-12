Politics
Li Qiang appointed Chinese prime minister, as Xi Jinping asserts his influence
Li Qiang, one of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s most trusted allies, was confirmed as prime minister on Saturday, as Xi consolidates his influence over the country’s top leaders.
Li, the former Shanghai party leader who oversaw the city’s grueling two-month lockdown last spring, was named successor to outgoing Prime Minister Li Keqiang at a meeting of the country’s parliament.
The 63-year-old received almost all the votes from the more than 2,900 delegates to the National People’s Congress, a day after Xi was unanimously chosen by lawmakers for a breakaway third term as as president.
Mr. Xi’s motion appointing Li Qiang as prime minister was read out to the chamber on Saturday morning.
Journalists were asked to leave the chamber as MPs, mostly dressed in dark suits, marked their ballots in a tightly choreographed process.
Delegates then cheered as Xi ceremonially cast his votes at the ballot boxes while upbeat traditional music played from the loudspeakers.
An electronic screen in the room showed 2,936 votes for Li, with just three delegates voting against his nomination and eight abstaining.
Later, Li took an oath, vowing to be faithful to the Chinese constitution and to “work hard to build a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and great socialist country”.
His rise had once seemed in doubt after his handling of Shanghai’s lockdown, in which residents struggled to access food and medical care.
But Li’s record, along with widespread protests last winter against Xi’s zero COVID policy, has been brushed aside as Xi consolidates his grip on China politics.
Former chief prosecutor Zhang Jun was named president of the Supreme Court at the same session on Saturday, while Ying Yong, who served as party leader of COVID-hit Hubei province in the early months of the pandemic, was chosen as the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate. .
Longtime allies
Unlike almost all previous prime ministers, Li has no experience working at the central government level.
Li, who began his career as a laborer at an irrigation pumping station near his hometown, gradually rose through the ranks of local government and was promoted to the top job in wealthy Zhejiang province in 2012.
He was Xi’s chief of staff in the early 2000s when the Chinese leader was Zhejiang’s party chief.
In 2017, Li was appointed Shanghai Party Secretary, a sign of the president’s high degree of confidence in him.
Now, as China’s prime minister and chief of staff, the State Council, he will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the country as well as macroeconomic policy.
Outgoing Prime Minister Li Keqiang last week announced a growth target of “around 5%” for 2023, one of the lowest in decades, as the world’s second-largest economy struggles against strong headwinds.
Last year, China’s economy grew just 3%, one of its weakest performances in decades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and a real estate crisis.
China’s housing market, which together with construction accounts for more than a quarter of GDP, remains in a slump, having taken a hit since Beijing began cracking down on excessive borrowing and rampant speculation in 2020.
Willy Lam, a Hong Kong-based Chinese political expert, told AFP that Li Qiang was unlikely to serve as a check on Xi’s efforts to control the economy.
“Xi doubled down on the fact that there needs to be tighter party-state control over the economy,” Lam said.
“It is highly doubtful whether Li Qiang himself has the power to further develop Deng Xiaoping’s reform and opening-up policy,” Lam added, referring to the decades-long opening-up process that appears to be under threat under Xi. .
