Politics
Lineker Row threatens to overthrow BBC chiefs and hit Tory asylum plans | BBC
The row sparked by Gary Linekers’ suspension from the BBC was spiraling out of control on Saturday night as it threatened to bring down top corporate executives and even derail parts of the government’s controversial new asylum policy.
The crisis reached new heights as the BBC was forced to drastically cut its TV and radio coverage of sports and put its Game of the day program normally presented by Lineker on the air without presenters, pundits or normal post-match interviews with players, many of whom showed solidarity with him. The program, scheduled for 80 minutes, will only be broadcast for 20 minutes on Saturday evening.
BBC chairman Richard Sharp and chief executive Tim Davie were both under increasing pressure to resign on Saturday night, after sports and media figures defended Linekers’ right to criticize what he sees as racist language used by ministers to promote their immigration. policy. On Saturday night, Davie insisted he wouldn’t give up.
In a sign that the government feared being seen as the reason for Linekers’ suspension, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described him as a great footballer and gifted presenter. He said he hoped the current situation between Gary Lineker and the BBC could be resolved in due course, but it is rightly a matter for them, not the government.
BBC staff past and present have torn the companies’ handling of wider free speech and neutrality issues at the heart of the row.
Many have contrasted the Lineker case with the controversy swirling around Sharp, who is under scrutiny for his role in securing an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson, when he was prime minister, at a time when Sharp himself was running for the post of chairman of the BBC. .
As repercussions were felt across the world of sport, media and politics on Saturday, Liverpool’s German manager Jrgen Klopp stepped in, defending Linekers’ right to speak out on what he called of human rights issues: it’s a really difficult world to live in, but if I understand correctly, it’s an opinion on human rights and it should be possible to say it.
Lineker came under fire from Home Secretary Suella Braverman after she compared the language ministers used to describe their asylum policy to that of the Nazis in 1930s Germany. On Friday night, the popular former England striker was asked by the company to withdraw from Game of the day as a solution was sought.
THE Observer understands that Lineker was told he had no choice after refusing an offer to settle the matter with an apology. Earlier in the week he had been assured that no action would be taken against him, prompting some to suspect government pressure had turned the BBC’s tempers against him.
Immediately after his suspension was announced, other presenters and pundits showed solidarity, including MOTD regulars Ian Wright, Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas. Alex Scott, presenter of Soccer focuswithdrew from its broadcast, while much of BBC Radio 5 Lives sports reporting was replaced with recorded content.
Amid signs that the row could change public perception of government policy, there were signs of deep unease among leading Tories about the new approach to the small boat crisis. Under the latest policy, refugees arriving in the UK will be detained and deported within weeks either to their own country if it is safe, or to a third country.
Several senior Tories, including Priti Patel herself, a hardliner on immigration when she was in charge of the Home Office, are expected to raise concerns that the bill, which has its second reading in the Commons on Monday, stands for the treatment of children arriving in the UK with their parents. Other Tory MPs fear it breaches international law and the UK’s international treaty obligations.
Tobias Ellwood, Tory chairman of the Commons Defense Select Committee, said he needed reassurance that there would be workable routes through which genuine asylum seekers could reach the UK. So this is seen as a genuine attempt to save lives, not just the bombastic rhetoric that angered people. like Gary Lineker.
The row overshadowed a bilateral mini-summit between Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday that was meant to reset Anglo-French relations and chart a way forward on boats carrying asylum seekers crossing the English Channel.
The BBC apologized for the changes to the weekend sports program and said it was working hard to resolve the situation and hoped to do so soon.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the BBC of caving in to Tory MPs, saying such behavior was the opposite of impartiality. They got this one wrong and now they’re very, very exposed, Starmer said. Because at the heart of it all is the failure of governments on the asylum system. And rather than take responsibility for the mess they’ve made, the government is looking to blame anyone else Gary Lineker, the BBC, the civil servants, the blob.
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey called on Sharp to resign. We need leadership at the BBC who upholds our proud British values and who can stand up to today’s constantly turbulent politics and Tory bullying tactics.
Unfortunately, under Richard Sharps, this has not been the case: his appointment and position are now totally untenable and he must resign.
Roger Mosey, formerly BBC news chief and former sports director, also called on Sharp to resign: Richard Sharp should go. It damages the credibility of the BBC. Ideally, Lineker should adhere to clear and agreed guidelines. And the BBC should send its leaders to be interviewed and explain how they intend to solve this crisis.
Former BBC news director Phil Harding said he believed the row was largely concocted by politicians and that the decision to cover the story so thoroughly after Lineker had published his critical tweet was nonsensical.
Mark Damazer, a former member of the BBC Trust and ex-controller of Radio 4, said Davie should not stand down as the chief executive had to apply current guidelines. There was no good option for Tim. He had to either act or ignore the directives. And Gary had certainly been here before. It’s at least as bright a diffuser as they say, but that doesn’t mean it’s above the guidelines. However, getting the original story so high on the news agenda is a classic BBC phenomenon, because the BBC is so nervous about not seeming to cover its own issues. I can see exactly why they veered in that direction.
Much of the BBC staff’s anger centers on Sharp’s appointment as chairman. Even those who support the BBC’s attempts to rein in Linekers’ political commentary argue that Sharp, whose actions are still under investigation because he failed to mention the help he gave to Johnson during his interview for the job, has already seriously damaged the image of public service. Streamer.
BBC 5 Live presenter Nihal Arthanayake said: The Chief Executive has been very clear that impartiality is his priority and I saw that played out with a concentration I had never seen before. One of the many questions raised by Gary and his tweets is that when he was asked to step back, why is a man who allegedly donated 400,000 to the Conservative Party still chairman of the BBC?
I have been asked this many times now. If perception is important, how will the BBC deal with this issue? I had a hard time posting this because I was afraid to do so. But then I realized it was a legitimate question that would be discussed on my show. I feel sad to be scared though. I believe passionately in the BBC, but consistency is important.
Damazer said he could see a possible path to peace: it could work if the BBC agrees to look at the guidelines and asks if they should be redrawn, after consultation with viewers and presenters and if Gary agrees to refrain from comment on the news in the meantime. You have to say though, if Richard Sharp were to stay and Lineker were to leave, it would look peculiar.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/mar/11/lineker-row-theatens-topple-bbc-chiefs-and-hit-tory-asylum-plans
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lineker Row threatens to overthrow BBC chiefs and hit Tory asylum plans | BBC
- Breaking Bad’s Mike Was Created Because A Key Actor Wasn’t Available
- Li Qiang appointed Chinese prime minister, as Xi Jinping asserts his influence
- Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump’s secret money investigation
- SZA, Kim Kardashian, Ice Spice and more
- Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt reaches Kashmir for film shoot
- Ex-Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali bizarrely suggests Usman Khawaja played ‘like a Bangladeshi batsman’
- New urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
- Imran Khan announces he will lead PTI election rally in Lahore tomorrow
- How Narendra Modi uses cricket to bolster his cult of personality
- Erdogan’s challenger faces tricky balancing act to win Turkey’s Kurds
- Let’s continue to strengthen cooperation