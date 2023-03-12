Lineker Row threatens to overthrow BBC chiefs and hit Tory asylum plans | BBC

The row sparked by Gary Linekers’ suspension from the BBC was spiraling out of control on Saturday night as it threatened to bring down top corporate executives and even derail parts of the government’s controversial new asylum policy.

The crisis reached new heights as the BBC was forced to drastically cut its TV and radio coverage of sports and put its Game of the day program normally presented by Lineker on the air without presenters, pundits or normal post-match interviews with players, many of whom showed solidarity with him. The program, scheduled for 80 minutes, will only be broadcast for 20 minutes on Saturday evening.

BBC chairman Richard Sharp and chief executive Tim Davie were both under increasing pressure to resign on Saturday night, after sports and media figures defended Linekers’ right to criticize what he sees as racist language used by ministers to promote their immigration. policy. On Saturday night, Davie insisted he wouldn’t give up.

In a sign that the government feared being seen as the reason for Linekers’ suspension, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described him as a great footballer and gifted presenter. He said he hoped the current situation between Gary Lineker and the BBC could be resolved in due course, but it is rightly a matter for them, not the government.

BBC staff past and present have torn the companies’ handling of wider free speech and neutrality issues at the heart of the row.

Many have contrasted the Lineker case with the controversy swirling around Sharp, who is under scrutiny for his role in securing an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson, when he was prime minister, at a time when Sharp himself was running for the post of chairman of the BBC. .

As repercussions were felt across the world of sport, media and politics on Saturday, Liverpool’s German manager Jrgen Klopp stepped in, defending Linekers’ right to speak out on what he called of human rights issues: it’s a really difficult world to live in, but if I understand correctly, it’s an opinion on human rights and it should be possible to say it.

Lineker came under fire from Home Secretary Suella Braverman after she compared the language ministers used to describe their asylum policy to that of the Nazis in 1930s Germany. On Friday night, the popular former England striker was asked by the company to withdraw from Game of the day as a solution was sought.

THE Observer understands that Lineker was told he had no choice after refusing an offer to settle the matter with an apology. Earlier in the week he had been assured that no action would be taken against him, prompting some to suspect government pressure had turned the BBC’s tempers against him.

Immediately after his suspension was announced, other presenters and pundits showed solidarity, including MOTD regulars Ian Wright, Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas. Alex Scott, presenter of Soccer focuswithdrew from its broadcast, while much of BBC Radio 5 Lives sports reporting was replaced with recorded content.

Amid signs that the row could change public perception of government policy, there were signs of deep unease among leading Tories about the new approach to the small boat crisis. Under the latest policy, refugees arriving in the UK will be detained and deported within weeks either to their own country if it is safe, or to a third country.

Several senior Tories, including Priti Patel herself, a hardliner on immigration when she was in charge of the Home Office, are expected to raise concerns that the bill, which has its second reading in the Commons on Monday, stands for the treatment of children arriving in the UK with their parents. Other Tory MPs fear it breaches international law and the UK’s international treaty obligations.

Tobias Ellwood, Tory chairman of the Commons Defense Select Committee, said he needed reassurance that there would be workable routes through which genuine asylum seekers could reach the UK. So this is seen as a genuine attempt to save lives, not just the bombastic rhetoric that angered people. like Gary Lineker.

The row overshadowed a bilateral mini-summit between Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday that was meant to reset Anglo-French relations and chart a way forward on boats carrying asylum seekers crossing the English Channel.

The BBC apologized for the changes to the weekend sports program and said it was working hard to resolve the situation and hoped to do so soon.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the BBC of caving in to Tory MPs, saying such behavior was the opposite of impartiality. They got this one wrong and now they’re very, very exposed, Starmer said. Because at the heart of it all is the failure of governments on the asylum system. And rather than take responsibility for the mess they’ve made, the government is looking to blame anyone else Gary Lineker, the BBC, the civil servants, the blob.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey called on Sharp to resign. We need leadership at the BBC who upholds our proud British values ​​and who can stand up to today’s constantly turbulent politics and Tory bullying tactics.

Unfortunately, under Richard Sharps, this has not been the case: his appointment and position are now totally untenable and he must resign.

Roger Mosey, formerly BBC news chief and former sports director, also called on Sharp to resign: Richard Sharp should go. It damages the credibility of the BBC. Ideally, Lineker should adhere to clear and agreed guidelines. And the BBC should send its leaders to be interviewed and explain how they intend to solve this crisis.

Former BBC news director Phil Harding said he believed the row was largely concocted by politicians and that the decision to cover the story so thoroughly after Lineker had published his critical tweet was nonsensical.

Mark Damazer, a former member of the BBC Trust and ex-controller of Radio 4, said Davie should not stand down as the chief executive had to apply current guidelines. There was no good option for Tim. He had to either act or ignore the directives. And Gary had certainly been here before. It’s at least as bright a diffuser as they say, but that doesn’t mean it’s above the guidelines. However, getting the original story so high on the news agenda is a classic BBC phenomenon, because the BBC is so nervous about not seeming to cover its own issues. I can see exactly why they veered in that direction.

Much of the BBC staff’s anger centers on Sharp’s appointment as chairman. Even those who support the BBC’s attempts to rein in Linekers’ political commentary argue that Sharp, whose actions are still under investigation because he failed to mention the help he gave to Johnson during his interview for the job, has already seriously damaged the image of public service. Streamer.

BBC 5 Live presenter Nihal Arthanayake said: The Chief Executive has been very clear that impartiality is his priority and I saw that played out with a concentration I had never seen before. One of the many questions raised by Gary and his tweets is that when he was asked to step back, why is a man who allegedly donated 400,000 to the Conservative Party still chairman of the BBC?

I have been asked this many times now. If perception is important, how will the BBC deal with this issue? I had a hard time posting this because I was afraid to do so. But then I realized it was a legitimate question that would be discussed on my show. I feel sad to be scared though. I believe passionately in the BBC, but consistency is important.

Damazer said he could see a possible path to peace: it could work if the BBC agrees to look at the guidelines and asks if they should be redrawn, after consultation with viewers and presenters and if Gary agrees to refrain from comment on the news in the meantime. You have to say though, if Richard Sharp were to stay and Lineker were to leave, it would look peculiar.