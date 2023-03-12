Success in obtaining the Kunker from President Joko Widodo, Danrem 081/DSJ: Ngawi is extraordinary





Ngawi – koranprogresif.co.id – President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to Ngawi district in East Java. On his agenda this time, the former governor of DKI carried out a rice harvest in Kartoharjo and visited the Beran market on Saturday (03/11/2023). During the rice harvest, President Joko Widodo also took the time to communicate directly with farmers and provide direct cash assistance. Meanwhile, during his visit to Beran market, he checked the prices of daily necessities and distributed a number of social aids and daily necessities to traders and people. Overall, President Joko Widodo’s visit to Ngawi this time went well. Thank God it is safe and auspicious, the community is also in order, said Danrem 081/DSJ, Col. Danrem believed this was inseparable from the preparedness and vigilance of the 1,500 personnel of TNI-Polri and other deployed security agencies. All the staff do their jobs well. Both on the route and on the target object. The results are therefore up to our expectations, he explained. Not to mention, the abturen Akmil 1995 also thanked the people of Ngawi who were so enthusiastic and orderly during President Joko Widodo’s series of working visits. Thank you to the people of Ngawi for supporting the success of the President’s visit program this time. Ngawi is extraordinary, he concluded. (red).

